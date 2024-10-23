Kamala Harris spoke from the steps of the vice president’s residence on Wednesday about the disturbing report concerning Donald Trump’s praise of Adolf Hitler and his desire for a Nazi army.

"He said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had,” Harris remarked. “Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution,” she said, referring to recent interviews with Trump’s White House chief of staff John Kelly.

“[Trump] wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States,” the vice president said.

Harris also spoke about the numerous instances where Trump has commented on fellow Americans being the “enemy within”—threatening to use the military against his perceived opponents.

“Anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him would qualify in his mind as the enemy within,” Harris explained.

"This is a window into who Donald Trump really is,” Harris said, reminding Americans that multiple former Trump administration officials have publicly spoken out against Trump’s pursuit of a second term in office.

"Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guard rails against his propensities and his actions,” Harris warned. “Those who once tried to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses would no longer be there, and no longer be there to rein him in.”

“So the bottom line is this: We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power,” Harris said. “The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want?"

