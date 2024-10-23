A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here's how top Harris advisers plan to win this thing

She’s pulling out all the stops.

Trump will reportedly appear on Joe Rogan's podcast—is Harris next?

At worst it will probably be an interesting conversation.

Cartoon: Love

Doesn’t Jan. 6 give everyone the warm fuzzies?.

Sean Hannity says we were 'better off' 4 years ago. Really?

What universe is he living in?

Latest Trump bombshell—and Hitler praise—will make your jaw drop

As if “very fine people on both sides” wasn’t bad enough.

You won't believe some of the names rumored for Trump's Cabinet

If they’re corrupt or generally horrible, Trump’s a fan.

Trump promised a health care plan exactly 4 years ago—so where is it?

“Concepts of a plan” simply isn’t going to cut it.

Army ordered to release details of Trump's Arlington Cemetery stunt

It’s certainly an event the Trump campaign would like to sweep under the carpet.

Judge says Giuliani must give election workers his penthouse—and a Benz

We can’t wait to see how they redecorate.

Watch Obama take down Trump—and rap—at raucous Harris rally in Detroit

We finally found something that makes Obama nervous.

X marks the scam: Elon Musk using his PAC cash to pay himself

Birds of a grifting feather flock together.

'Untenable': Even Liz Cheney thinks GOP's abortion stance is extreme

And this is coming from someone who calls herself pro-life.

