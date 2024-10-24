Recent reports have raised alarming questions about the rhetoric and beliefs of Donald Trump and those within the Republican Party.

A recent article from The Atlantic alleges that Trump expressed a desire for the type of generals of Adolf Hitler, a statement that echoes disturbing historical comparisons. John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has reportedly confirmed to The New York Times that Trump praised Hitler, claiming the leader of Germany’s Nazi party who was responsible for the Holocaust “did some good things.”

When asked by a reporter if he thought Trump was a fascist, Kelly replied, "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy," he said. He added: “Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he's certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators—he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."

The latest news about such statements evokes not only concerns about historical amnesia but also about the normalization of extremist views within political discourse. Recent data from the Public Religion Research Institute paints a chilling picture of public sentiment regarding immigration policy, which adds to the gravity of these comments.

The survey indicates that a staggering eight in 10 Republicans believe it is acceptable, or even preferable, to place undocumented immigrants in military encampments.

This aligns with broader public opinion, where Americans are deeply divided on the issue of “rounding up and deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally,” even if it necessitates the establishment of encampments guarded by U.S. military forces.

Specifically, the data reveals that 47% of Americans support deportation efforts under such conditions, while 50% oppose them. The partisan divide is stark: nearly 79% of Republicans favor the use of encampments for undocumented immigrants, contrasting sharply with only 47% of independents and a mere 22% of Democrats.

Overall, the country as a whole has moved right on the issue of curbing immigration, the highest it’s been since 2001.

This unsettling sentiment comes in the wake of Trump’s first administration, which was notorious for implementing draconian immigration policies. The Trump administration’s approach included the widely condemned practice of family separation at the border, leading to children being forcibly removed from their parents.

Reports emerged of toddlers being forced to stand trial alone in immigration courts, highlighting the inhumane conditions faced by many migrants still felt today. These policies have led to significant suffering and raised ethical questions about Trump and the GOP’s treatment of vulnerable populations.

What’s unclear is whether or not the latest reports will change MAGA supporters’ minds about Trump. But it’s doubtful, as an insurrection did not. Nor did being found guilty in a criminal court case or saying he grabs women by their genitalia without consent. And it seems, eerily, that most Republican supporters agree with what Hitler represented—horrific encampments sponsored by the government.