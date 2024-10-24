Given Michigan’s coin-flip status as a battleground state, demographically small constituencies can impact the final outcome of the presidential race. That’s certainly the case when it comes to the state’s Middle Eastern community, which numbers about 3% statewide, or about 300,000 people, according to the 2020 census.

A new national poll from the Arab American Institute finds split support among that community for the major-party candidates: 42% for Donald Trump and 41% for Vice President Kamala Harris. Another 12% support third-party candidates. A survey by YouGov for Arab News found Trump leading by a similar 45-43 margin.

Many have seized on those poll results to argue that if Harris, who has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, was willing to go further and support an arms embargo on Israel, the numbers would be different. Others despair as to why Arab voters would support Trump given his oft-stated desire to deport them.

As usual, the reality is quite complicated.

First of all, the Arab American community is not monolithic. You’d think we would have internalized that given the same discussions about the Latino, Asian, and Black communities. Humans are complex beings!

A reminder: Arab does not equal Muslim. According to the Arab American Institute, a full 63% of Arabs in America are Christians, many of them displaced from Muslim regions of the Middle East. Of those, 35% are Catholic, 18% are Orthodox, and 10% are Protestant. Just 24% of Arab Americans are Muslim. The largest Arab community by far is Lebanese, followed by Syrians and Egyptians.

Arab opinion on Hamas, Hezbollah, Israel, Syria, Iran, and the myriad conflicts in the Middle East is a source of often violent disagreement in the region. There isn’t any magic formula that generates peace, harmony, and unanimity once those groups land on American soil. We are talking about thousands of years of conflict and grievances. People struggle to let that go, and especially so if their homelands are on fire.

In other words, just because one group of Arabs thinks the ongoing conflict in Gaza is a genocide and Harris must be punished for her refusal to abandon Israel doesn’t mean others don’t shrug at or even celebrate the deaths of terrorist leaders that have brought so much misery to their people. Again, it’s complicated.

Indeed, the YouGov poll found that 6% of Arab respondents support the status quo of Palestinians lacking their own state, and only 50% support a two-state solution. Another 32% want greater sanctions against Iran and its associated militias, while 4% want the U.S. to go to war against them.

When it comes to immigration, 54% of Arabs polled want tighter controls, which yes, is hypocritical. Latinos aren’t immune from that kind of “pull the ladder up behind me” mentality.

When asked about their priorities, only 29% of Arab Americans surveyed said the Israel-Hamas war is their top concern. This is not a group of voters monolithically consumed by the conflict in Gaza.

Trump support is further activated simply because parts of the Arab community are socially conservative. Liberals celebrated the election of a Muslim-majority city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, as a sign of racial acceptance and progress. That same council then unanimously banned Pride flags. It would follow that conservative Arab Americans support the candidate that has made culture war issues a focal point of his campaign, including the demonization of trans kids and support for book bans.

Yes, it seems as if we have a “Leopards ate my face” moment in the making. If Trump wins, Arab Americans could face a disproportionate amount of his fury and malevolent attention. But as much as some might want to make Trump’s Arab support all about Gaza, the truth is far more complex than that.