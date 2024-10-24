The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and former Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton both endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying Donald Trump is unfit to serve and Harris would bring the country together.

Both men come from critical swing states that could decide the 2024 election, and said they were speaking out publicly about their vote to provide a permission structure for other Republicans who are disgusted by Trump’s behavior to reject his candidacy.

"Watching Trump day after day, he's ignored the advice of many senior, respected Republicans to stay on the issues," Upton, 71, a moderate Republican from the Detroit suburbs who served in the House for 36 years, told The Detroit News. "Instead, he's still talking about the election being stolen, trashing women left and right. He's just totally unhinged. We don't need this chaos. We need to move forward, and that's why I'm where I am."

Upton said that Harris is the first Democrat he’s ever voted for for president.

“At some point, the country has to come ahead of party, and that’s what this is all about,” Upton said of his vote.

Meanwhile, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, whose district is a critical Republican stronghold in a swing state, said his vote for Harris is to stop Trump.

"It's difficult. The easy thing to do is just not say anything and cast my vote the way I want, but I think we're at a crossroads now," Reilly told a local Fox affiliate in Wisconsin of his vote. "I feel in my heart that this is something that I need to come out and say: I am going to be voting for Vice President Harris to become our next president.

x Mayor of historically-Republican Waukesha, Wisconsin: “I am going to be voting for Vice President Harris... I am terrified of Donald Trump becoming our next president. He's been convicted of felonies. This is not what the United States needs” pic.twitter.com/atJNStEisB — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 24, 2024

Reilly added, "I am terrified of Donald Trump becoming our next president for all the reasons I have indicated: He's already been impeached twice. He's been convicted of felonies, and this is not what the United States needs.”

Both of these endorsements came after retired Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, said that Trump is a fascist who mused about admiring Adolf Hitler while Trump was in the White House.

They are just the latest of a string of current and former Republican elected officials who have publicly endorsed Harris. They said they are putting country over loyalty to their party, citing the danger Trump would present in a second term.

Other Republicans who have endorsed Harris include: former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney; former Vice President Dick Cheney; former Illinois Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh; former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan; former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake; John Giles, the mayor of Mesa, Arizona; former Virginia Reps. Barbara Comstock and Denver Riggleman; former Florida Rep. David Jolly; and former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent.

Many have cited Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he incited a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn his loss to now-President Joe Biden.

"In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Dick Cheney said in a statement on Sept. 6. "He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again. As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris."

The Harris campaign is hoping that it can peel off enough Republicans who are disgusted by Trump to eke out a win in a close election.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!