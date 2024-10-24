At a pro-Trump campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, conservative pundit and disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson depicted Donald Trump as a “dad” who would spank Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his speech, Carlson equated Democratic Party policies and liberal ideology with bad behavior, arguing, “If you allow it, you will encourage more of it.”

Carlson went on with the comparison as children misbehaving and came to the conclusion: “There has to be a point at which dad comes home.”

“Dad is pissed,” Carlson said to a raucous reception by the red hat-wearing MAGA crowd. “And when dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.”

The audience reportedly greeted Trump when he later spoke by echoing Carlson, chanting “daddy’s home.”

James Singer, rapid response adviser to the Harris-Walz campaign, reacted to Carlson’s speech, posting on X, “This is fucking weird.”

In his speech, Trump reiterated his attack on Harris as having a low IQ, which has been a go-to racist attack against the vice president.

Democrats have been emphasizing the weirdness of the Republican presidential ticket for weeks and the Carlson speech has just become the latest in a line of strange rhetoric and behavior in service of Trump’s campaign.

The embrace of Carlson, who has a considerable track record of bigotry, is also in line with Trump’s years of racial hostility.

Carlson and Trump have both promoted debunked ideas like the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which argues that nonwhite immigration is part of a plot to replace white people. Those ideas were echoed by the shooter who killed 10 people in a 2022 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Carlson and Trump also had the backing of conservative Fox News, which exposed them to a much wider audience. Trump took his rants about the racist birther conspiracy and built a political movement, while Carlson used his prime-time show to advance a bigoted agenda.

After Fox pushed him out, Carlson has continued to independently produce content—pushing conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones (of Sandy Hook conspiracy fame) but also mainstream political figures like Trump running mate JD Vance.

While Carlson and Trump supporters were chanting about “dad” in Georgia, Harris took part in a CNN town hall where she discussed immigration, the economy, and the looming threat of fascism from Trump.

