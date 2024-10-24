Fox News edited sections of video footage that showed Donald Trump in an unfavorable light, omitting moments that showed the Republican presidential nominee rambling and meandering from subject to subject.
The conservative news network aired a segment on Monday’s “Fox & Friends” purportedly showing Trump making a “surprise” visit to a barbershop in the Bronx, New York. But CNN obtained footage of the entire event where Trump spoke to Black and Latino customers and barbers, revealing the edits that were made.
In one instance, one of the attendees asked Trump if he had a plan to eliminate federal taxes. In the Fox broadcast, the video was manipulated to show Trump immediately responding, “There is a way.” But in reality, Trump’s scattered response lasted a full seven minutes.
CNN noted that instead of directly answering the query, Trump spoke about topics like the Keystone Pipeline, Russia, transgender athletes, and Ronald Reagan, among other issues. The questioner then had to verbally nudge Trump to actually answer his query.