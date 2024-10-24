Ring the alarm! Queen Bey is hitting the campaign trail—to help get voters in formation for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pop megastar Beyoncé will perform at a campaign rally for the Democratic presidential nominee in Houston on Friday, MSNBC reported. While this will be Beyoncé’s first rally with Harris, she authorized the use of her song “Freedom” back in July for the campaign to use in ads and at rallies.

The wildly popular singer and Houston native is one of a number of A-list stars hitting the trail for Harris in the final days of the election, along with Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Usher, and Lizzo.

The Harris-Walz campaign said it is using carefully chosen celebrities to help get out the vote in specific states.

“We’re not throwing spaghetti against the wall. We have literally studied who these voters listen to,” a campaign official told CNN.

Beyoncé is one of the most well-known celebrities in the United States, with a Harris poll from April finding that 6 out of 10 Americans consider themselves fans.

Country singer-songwriter and Texas native Willie Nelson will also be at the rally. The Red Headed Stranger first endorsed Harris in September when he appeared in a campaign video with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Polls show Texas may be a reach for Harris to win. But voters could very well oust Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is neck and neck with Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in the race for a crucial Senate seat.

Friday’s rally will focus on reproductive rights, according to the Harris campaign. Texas has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, with the procedure banned in nearly all cases.

The state’s draconian law was made possible by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which in effect eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. Trump has bragged about being responsible for that decision, as he appointed three of the six conservative justices on the court who voted to overturn it.

A new Harris campaign ad features a Texas woman who almost died as a result of being denied abortion care in the state.

“[Trump] did this to me,” the woman, named Ondrea, says in the ad. “It almost cost me my life and it will affect me for the rest of my life.”

While Harris’ vocal support for women’s rights has earned strong endorsements from megacelebrities like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, fascist wannabe Trump is backed by washed-up has-beens like Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan.

Sad!

