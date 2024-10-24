The Atlantic has reported that while president, Trump told his underlings, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.” When his then-chief of staff John Kelly pushed back against this rhetoric, Trump reportedly said, “Hitler did some good things.”

Hitler began World War II, the global conflict that killed 70-85 million people, including 6 million Jewish people in the Holocaust.

“Donald Trump is utterly unfit to lead our Armed Forces,” the veterans advocacy group VoteVets said in a post. “The man who praises Hitler and disrespects our fallen heroes has no place as Commander in Chief. We fought and defeated fascism in WWII, and we will fight to keep it from ever taking root here. We will not let a wannabe dictator drag us backward—not on our watch!”

The report from The Atlantic also said that Trump complained about the costs to bury Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered at Fort Hood in Texas. After telling her family he would pay for the service, Trump reportedly said, “It doesn’t cost $60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!” He then ordered his then chief of staff Mark Meadows not to pay the bill.

Trump has an extensive history of anti-military comments.

He referred to soldiers who received traumatic brain injuries following an Iranian bombing as merely “headaches,” criticized the parents of a military captain who was killed in Iraq, and reportedly referred to Americans who died in military service as “suckers” and “losers.”

Retired Gen. Mark Milley, who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff while Trump was in office has described Trump as “fascist to the core.”

Kelly, his former chief of staff and a retired Marine Corps general, verified the “suckers” story and recently told The New York Times that Trump is a “fascist.”

In her CNN town hall meeting on Wednesday night host Anderson Cooper asked Vice President Kamala Harris, “Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”

“Yes, I do. Yes, I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted,” Harris replied, referring to Kelly and others who have voiced opposition to his campaign.