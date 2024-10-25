Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona said women who get abortions in the United States "hate the country because they only care about themselves.”

HuffPost reported that Schweikert made the comments in a 2022 interview with a conservative radio host Seth Leibsohn.

In the interview, Schweikert said of women who get abortions: “They hate their neighbors because they only care about themselves. They hate that baby because it symbolizes a responsibility.”

Of course, getting an abortion has nothing to do with someone's level of responsibility, patriotism, or their love for their children. Abortions happen for many reasons, including women who end wanted pregnancies because their life is at risk or the fetus has been diagnosed with abnormalities that are incompatible with life.

Indeed, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and paved the way for GOP-controlled states to pass laws banning the procedure, a number of harrowing stories emerged of women who were denied abortion care and faced serious or even deadly consequences.

Vice President Kamala Harris has featured some of these stories in campaign ads, including one released on Wednesday featuring the story of a woman in Texas who almost died after she was unable to receive an abortion for her fetus that would not survive, causing her to go septic.

What’s more, the majority of women who get abortions are already mothers and do not have the financial resources to have another child, not because they hate kids and responsibility, as Schweikert said.

“One of the main reasons people report wanting to have an abortion is so they can be a better parent to the kids they already have,” Ushma Upadhyay, a professor who studies reproductive health at the University of California, San Francisco, told The New York Times.

Republicans like Schweikert, however, cannot seem to grasp that women don’t want politicians to dictate what they can do with their bodies.

Other GOP lawmakers and candidates have made similarly disturbing comments denigrating women and their reproductive choices.

In September, Ohio Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno said women who are voting to preserve abortion rights—especially those past reproductive age—are “crazy.”

“Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it, if I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.’ Okay, it’s a little crazy, by the way, but especially for women that are like past 50, I’m thinking to myself: I don’t think that’s an issue for you,” Moreno said at a campaign event.

Montana Republican Senate nominee Tim Sheehy said women who care about abortion rights have been “indoctrinated.”

And Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance famously attacked women without kids as "childless cat ladies" who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Abortion is ultimately one of the key issues in the 2024 elections. Women voters, still enraged about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, could be the decisive factor in the outcome of both the presidential contest and key downballot races, like Schweikert's.

A YouGov poll published in September found that 58% of voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and that 37% of voters said they would vote against a candidate based solely on their position on abortion.

That could be a problem for Schweikert, who is locked in a toss-up race against Democrat Amish Shah. President Joe Biden carried Schweikert’s House seat in 2020 by 1.5 percentage points, according to Daily Kos data. Little public polling has been released in the race, though polls that were made public showed Schweikert and Shah in a virtual tie.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!