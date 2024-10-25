Both Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held campaign rallies on Thursday night. But while Harris discussed forward-looking optimism and encouragement, Trump again denigrated immigrants and trash-talked the United States’ role in the world.

Harris was introduced at the event outside Atlanta, Georgia, by former President Barack Obama. Obama noted that former Trump chief of staff Gen. John Kelly revealed that Trump wanted his generals “to be like Hitler’s generals.”

“In politics a good rule of thumb is: Don’t say you want to do anything like Hitler,” Obama explained.

In her speech, Harris addressed the young people in attendance. “I see you,” Harris said. “You all have grabbed the baton. I’ve seen what you do, and I see how you are doing it. Because you are rightfully impatient for change.”

Harris also referred to Trump’s repeated threat that he would go after an “enemy within,” and countered him, telling supporters to envision the Oval Office in three months. “It’s either Donald Trump in there, stewing over his enemies list. Or me, working for you, checking off my to-do list.”

Iconic musician Bruce Springsteen also appeared at the rally, touting his support for Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz.

“I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy,” Springsteen said.

Meanwhile, at his event in Tempe, Arizona, Trump said the nation—because of immigrants making a home here—has “become a garbage can for the world.”

“We’re like a garbage can. You know, it’s the first time I ever said that. And every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angrier and angrier. First time I’ve ever said ‘garbage can.’ But you know what? It’s a very accurate description,” he continued to rant.

Trump has pushed bigotry against immigrants since launching his first presidential campaign in 2015, and it has been a consistent theme throughout his time in politics. In the closing days of the 2024 campaign, Trump is going all-in on bigotry. He has spent a reported $29 million on ads attacking transgender people and immigrants in addition to his rhetoric.

The torrent of bigotry, amplified by Trump’s allies in conservative media like Fox News, stands in stark contrast to fundamental improvements that have been made under the Biden-Harris administration.

Unemployment is down from Trump’s time in office. Crime has decreased since Trump was president. The COVID-19 vaccines were deployed, while Trump instead tended to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s virus needs.

The Biden-Harris administration succeeded in passing a massive infrastructure bill after Trump failed to deliver on his “infrastructure week” promises.

And alongside President Joe Biden, Harris has been able to accomplish these things without indulging in bigotry and fascism.

