Musician Vanessa Carlton is using her famous song “A Thousand Miles,” to bring attention to the fight for reproductive rights. The song, and Carlton, are featured in a new video released by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The video follows the journey of one young woman as she drives out of her home state of Texas to find health care access in another state. It is a lonely journey, marked by rest stops, sleeping in her car, and ending in a medical facility’s waiting room.

A title card reads “Last year, abortion bans forced 170,000 Americans to go out of state for reproductive care,” citing research done by the Guttmacher Institute.

“I had an ectopic pregnancy and without abortion care, I could have died,” Carlson says at the end of the video. “Abortion is health care. Please tell Congress to protect reproductive freedom nationwide.”

Carlton joins other celebrities such as actor Sally Field and musician Stevie Nicks in sharing very personal stories about their reproductive histories, in service to the fight to regain the rights taken away when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Carlton spoke about the devastation she felt after the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022, telling the Daily Beast, “I’m just absorbing, frozen in my chair, looking at my laptop.” It was music legend Nicks that brought Carlton on the road with her and helped get her back in the fight.

It is just the latest video reminding more than half of the country’s voters that they have fewer rights since Donald Trump became president, and their lives are less safe as a consequence.

