Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith brought his argumentative talents to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Thursday night.

"I know you're not talking about somebody being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you're bragging about Donald Trump. We can't be watching the same stuff," Smith said, breaking through the delusional alternative reality Hannity promotes.

Smith is one of the highest paid sports talk show hosts on television, in part because of his unabashed willingness to give an opinion.

"Ain't he cancelling press conferences?" Smith remarked after Hannity protested that Trump is “so dialed in.”

x Stephen A. Smith to Hannity: "I know you're not talking about someone being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity and you're bragging about Donald Trump. We can't be watching the same stuff if that's what you're doing!" pic.twitter.com/PY0MfjJTs5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

And Hannity’s last-ditch effort to get Smith back on board the Trump train by the end of the interview failed spectacularly.

"So again, we might not like something on the left. We might not like something on the right. These are the two candidates that we've got to work with,” Smith said. “And when you bring up issues in terms of character, or in terms of being truthful, or whatever, let me tell you something right now: You can bring a whole bunch of Republicans and I'll be cool with it. You can't bring up Trump to make a case against somebody else using those arguments,” Smith said over Hannity’s protests. “You can't do that.”

Hannity was left to try some strange (and weak) rhetorical magic here, by undercutting Smith and saying, "Look, you know what? I'm predicting that privately, you're going to vote for Trump."

"Oh, never. Never,” Smith responded. “And I told you, I'm on a record. I'd have voted for almost any Republican but him."

x Stephen A Smith is on Hannity's show cutting a promo on Trump pic.twitter.com/LZd0chePjU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

Smith, who is in the last year of a contract with ESPN, has been broadening his media appearances as contract negotiations are reportedly underway. “I am a centrist that leans left. I’m fiscally conservative. I love capitalism! But it doesn’t mean that I’m completely opposed to certain entitlement programs that uplift communities,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview in August, saying he is a registered independent.

He also explained that he had an existing friendship with Hannity, which is why he occasionally appears on his show. Hopefully Smith’s clarity on the nature of Trump’s character will be shared by enough undecided voters come Election Day.

