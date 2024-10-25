A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Obama is wrong about the one thing Trump did right
It’s time Democrats take credit for doing good things.
Donald Trump has a fascism problem
He’s got 99 problems and a reich is one.
Texas hold 'em: Here's when Beyoncé will finally campaign with Harris
👑🐝
Trump accepts yet another Purple Heart as veterans group slams him
Cadet Bone Spurs reporting for duty.
Unearthed audio finds latest Republican with hateful abortion opinions
There’s no low.
Here's how Trump allies think he'll act on election night
It’s as bad as you’d expect, but worse.
Cartoon: Presidential immunity
Can’t nobody hold him down, except for, you know, the courts and prison and stuff.
Harris rallies young voters while Trump calls America a 'garbage can'
A study in contrasts.
RFK Jr. jumps on newest conspiracy—this time involving the military
*Reluctantly googles “DoD Directive 5240.01”*
Montana GOP Senate nominee caught in another lie about military service
It’s probably the most important Senate race this year.
With the economy humming, Trump ads ratchet up the hatred instead
And he’s picking on some of the most vulnerable groups.
Fox News and GOP senator bash immigrants to push racist conspiracy
Fox News believes in one principle: the freedom of hate speech.
Trump finally gets a real 'sir' story—from JD Vance
“How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” 🥴
Iconic song highlights how far patients travel under abortion bans
And the video ends on an unexpectedly personal note.
Click here to see more cartoons.