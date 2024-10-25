A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Obama is wrong about the one thing Trump did right

It’s time Democrats take credit for doing good things.

Donald Trump has a fascism problem

He’s got 99 problems and a reich is one.

Texas hold 'em: Here's when Beyoncé will finally campaign with Harris

👑🐝

Trump accepts yet another Purple Heart as veterans group slams him

Cadet Bone Spurs reporting for duty.

Unearthed audio finds latest Republican with hateful abortion opinions

There’s no low.

Here's how Trump allies think he'll act on election night

It’s as bad as you’d expect, but worse.

Cartoon: Presidential immunity

Can’t nobody hold him down, except for, you know, the courts and prison and stuff.

Harris rallies young voters while Trump calls America a 'garbage can'

A study in contrasts.

​​RFK Jr. jumps on newest conspiracy—this time involving the military

*Reluctantly googles “DoD Directive 5240.01”*

Montana GOP Senate nominee caught in another lie about military service

It’s probably the most important Senate race this year.

With the economy humming, Trump ads ratchet up the hatred instead

And he’s picking on some of the most vulnerable groups.

Fox News and GOP senator bash immigrants to push racist conspiracy

Fox News believes in one principle: the freedom of hate speech.

Trump finally gets a real 'sir' story—from JD Vance

“How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” 🥴

Iconic song highlights how far patients travel under abortion bans

And the video ends on an unexpectedly personal note.

