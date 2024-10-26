Lest we forget. Openly racist former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump is not an anomaly. He actually represents a continuum of the policies and positions of former President Ronald Reagan, who holds “Saint Ronnie” status in the minds of far too many Americans.

Yes, the very same Reagan who opened his 1980 campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi. That’s where civil rights workers James Chaney, Michael Schwerner, and Andrew Goodman were tortured and murdered during “Freedom Summer.” The same Reagan who we have to thank for the meme of “welfare queens.”

Reagan’s policies and positions didn’t just shape Republican domestic policy. He manufactured a military push to flex his anti-communist bona fides, choosing the tiny island of Grenada to make an example of by invading it on Oct. 25, 1983. That invasion was dubbed “Operation Urgent Fury” and sent 7,000 U.S. troops into an island nation only about twice the size of Washington, D.C.

Was Grenada a threat to the U.S.? You be the judge. The past is far too often prologue, and the Caribbean our Caliban. But if we forget recent history, it could be repeated on a far larger scale should Trump win another presidency.

I’m posting more than one video recap of the invasion’s history. Here’s a quick three-minute summary:

x YouTube Video

This 10-minute summary takes a more detailed and critical look at Reagan’s role, and includes an interview with CIA whistleblower John Stockwell.

x YouTube Video

Tales of the American Empire video notes:

When American President Ronald Reagan entered office, he set a goal of re-energizing the American empire that had lost momentum after its embarrassing defeat in Vietnam. Invading the tiny island nation of Grenada would be an easy military victory to display American imperial power. The CIA instigated violence in Grenada and blamed communists, while asserting the Soviets were building a military base on the island. A propaganda campaign began and American military exercises were held to prepare for this invasion.

The Zinn Education Project provides links to more detailed historical resources, including this two-part, hourlong documentary from filmmaker John Douglass titled “Grenada: The Future Coming Towards Us.” The filming was completed shortly before the tragedies of October 1983 in this colorful work produced by the Caribbean Research Institute. John Douglas produced, filmed and edited the full-color work, and was co-directed by Carmen Ashurst and Samori Marksman and Douglas. Vinie Burroughs is the narrator of this 55-minute film. The film is listed as a documentary on the Grenadian Revolution, traces Grenada’s early history, analyzes the impact of European colonialism and explain the evolution of modern Grenadian society. Much footage of Grenadians - [the executed] Maurice Bishop, Caldwell Taylor, Dessima Williams, Valerie Cornwall, Candia Alleyne, Bernard Coard, Phyllis Coard, [the murdered] Fitzroy Bain, George Nurse, Brian Beggs, Claudette Pitt, [the late] Dorcas Braveboy, among others. x Vimeo Video

x Vimeo Video

Wendell Bell, professor emeritus of sociology at Yale University, wrote “The American invasion of Grenada: a note on false prophecy”:

Although the invasion of tiny Grenada probably will not go down in history as one of the more earthshaking incidents of our troubled age, it is nonetheless significant as a near-perfect illustration of the use of prophecy to justify present action. The Reagan administration gave the American people – and the people of the world – three principal reasons for action, all of them in the form of contingent statements about the future, that is, what would have happened if there had been no invasion. First, American citizens would have been taken hostage or possibly killed. Second, a Soviet-Cuban military bastion would have been established for the export of communism throughout the region, especially the eastern Caribbean. And third, a modern military airport would have been completed at Point Salines that would have become a threat to the vital interests and the national security of the USA. Although we cannot tell now who among American leaders – including the president himself

– believed these prophecies at the moment of crisis, we suspect that none of the three was credible. That is my subject in this essay. Before proceeding further, however, I want to summarize the events of the invasion, since so many of the details have faded from memory.

It is a long read, which I cannot adequately quote here. But he concludes:

…I have tried to show that three of the major assertions about the future made by the Reagan administration to justify its invasion of Grenada were false: 1. Americans on Grenada were not in any real danger, except from the American invaders and the fighting that the invasion precipitated. 2. The militarization of Grenada was not intended as a means to export terrorism or revolution to its Caribbean neighbors, but was primarily an effort to mobilize Grenadians as part of a domestic program of revolutionary change. 3. And the international airport at Point Salines was not intended to be a Soviet-Cuban military base, but was planned to be a major facility in Grenada’s economic development. Furthermore, the administration’s use of the past to justify present action was as faulty as its use of the future. The analogy between the hostages in Iran and the medical students on Grenada was too tenuous to be a good guide to action. And only national moods and the thread of time connected the bombing in Lebanon and events in Grenada. Yet both added tothe erroneous conceptions of reality that brought death, mayhem, and destruction toGrenada. Is it too much to hope that next time around before we start doing violence to people, we can ask what violence we are doing to truth? Can’t we protest when our leaders distort objective realities and send the truth down the memory hole?

Interestingly enough, right-wing Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton made a speech about Grenada last year, celebrating Reagan’s “victory.”

Today marks the fortieth anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Grenada. This short and largely overlooked conflict is one of the most successful American military interventions in history. In just four days, President Ronald Reagan toppled an anti-American regime, rolled back communism in the hemisphere, and saved American lives. In the years that followed we built a strong, genuine, and enduring partnership with the people of Grenada. But this success was far from certain. It was only possible because of President Reagan’s decisive and overwhelming military response to a crisis on the island. The seeds of this crisis were sown—like many others—during Jimmy Carter’s disastrous presidency. Under President Carter, communism began to metastasize in Latin America and in the especially pivotal year of 1979, both Nicaragua and Grenada fell to communists. As he returned from Managua, Fidel Castro boasted, “now there are three of us.” And the Cuban dictator had big plans to add more captive nations to his anti-American axis in the hemisphere.

Here are a few segments from a detailed 2021 Twitter thread:

x On this day in history, October 25, 1983, US President Ronald Reagan, citing the threat posed to the US citizens on the island, ordered over 2000 troops to invade the island of Grenada. The US was assisted by a coalition of other Caribbean governments.



Thread below pic.twitter.com/bCU1KTaUTC — Tenement Yaad Media (@tenementyaad_) October 25, 2021

x Reports from the Washington Post indicated that since 1981 the CIA had engaged in efforts to destabilize the Grenadan government, politically & economically. In August 1981, U.S. armed forces staged a mock invasion of Grenada on the island of Vieques off the coast of Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/oxqFtg3fkw — Tenement Yaad Media (@tenementyaad_) October 25, 2021

In 1983, Congress sent a delegation to tour Grenada, investigate, and report back. Ron Dellums and Louis Stokes, members of the group who were also members of the Congressional Black Caucus, dissented from the majority opinion, as reported by UPI.

WASHINGTON -- Two of the House members who toured Grenada are dissenting from the majority of the delegation, saying the U.S. invasion was illegal and that President Reagan used American students as a convenient excuse for his invasion. Reps. Louis Stokes, D-Ohio, and Ronald Dellums, D-Calif., said the Congressional Black Caucus voted to support their position. The two, the only blacks in the 14-member Grenada delegation, had withheld their public judgments until Wednesday. [...] The two men said there was no legal or constitutional basis for the invasion because a government actually was in effect on Grenada. The Grenadians would have settled their own problems, they said.Dellums, a friend of assassinated Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, called the invasion 'an undeclared act of war in violation of the Constitution, the U.N. and OAS (Organization of American States) charters.' They said Reagan's main concern was not to protect Americans. 'The evidence is that not a single American child and not a single American national was placed in jeopardy or made a hostage at any point prior to that invasion,' Dellums said. He called the invasion 'a thinly veiled effort to exploit and use a tiny Caribbean nation' to expand U.S. militarism.

On a related note, The Washington Post has been investigating what happened to the body of executed Prime Minister Maurice Bishop. Here is the latest update:

x YouTube Video

Washington Post video notes:

Earlier this year, the U.S. Army launched an internal review of records related to the recovery of remains in Grenada in 1983, and efforts to locate Maurice Bishop’s body.“This is the first serious effort by the Pentagon in decades to address the role the United States played in the disappearance of Grenadian Prime Minister Maurice Bishop’s remains,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who pushed for the Army to investigate.In this new update to the series, The Washington Post’s Martine Powers unpacks the findings of the Army’s investigation, the facts and events that it outlines, and the questions it stops short of answering.

In Grenada, the day Bishop and others were killed was named National Heroes Day:

In October 2022, the government of Grenada declared October 19th as a public holiday from 2023, commemorating the killings of former prime minister Maurice Bishop and several members of his cabinet in 1983. Bishop, along with several civilians, was killed following a palace coup orchestrated by his deputy, Bernard Coard, at Fort Rupert which was renamed Fort George.

Grenada government officials recently announced that they are building a shrine to honor those killed on Oct. 19, 1983.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has announced that Government intends to build a shrine at Fort George to honour deceased revolutionary leader, Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, and others who lost their lives on 19 October 1983 as a result of internal conflicts between different factions of the Peoples’ Revolutionary Government. [...] Speaking to hundreds who had gathered at Progress Park and those watching the live broadcast on television and radio for the National Heroes Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said, “We are fully aware that for the last 40 years, you can go to what was then Fort Rupert and see almost no sign, no acknowledgment of the tragedy that happened.” “But as we reclaim our history, as we reclaim and come to terms with our past, we will do what is right in ensuring that the necessary shrine to commemorate the tragic loss of our prime minister, members of the cabinet, and other citizens of Grenada is properly erected on that site, to ensure that our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren appreciate the sacrifice made by our forebears,” he said.

x Government to build shrine to honour those killed on 19 October 1983 - https://t.co/avqEVLoiFv pic.twitter.com/mnHS5psQYs — nowgrenada.com (@nowgrenada) October 19, 2024

Given the dearth of current and historical coverage of the Caribbean and the ongoing racist propaganda spewed by Trump and his MAGA acolytes, I worry that should he regain power, several Caribbean nations could become easy targets for another U.S. military adventure.

Please post your thoughts on this in the comments section below, where we also post our weekly Caribbean News Roundup.