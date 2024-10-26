Donald Trump was on Joe Rogan’s show Friday. Rogan’s show is the nation’s top podcast, listened to by exactly the young men Democrats have lost in recent years.

The chances of Vice President Kamala Harris making it on the show seem to have evaporated in recent days, so it seemed like a coup for Trump to be exclusively featured. Yet … maybe it didn’t go so well for him.

As usual, Trump said insipid things like, “I want to be a whale psychiatrist.”

x “I want to be a whale psychiatrist” - so that’s why Rosie O'Donnell can’t stand him pic.twitter.com/XGr8oDwaXN — SkinwalkerEnthusiast (@C0DEF00D) October 26, 2024

Rogan made fun of Trump’s claims that his meandering nonsense is some sort of brilliant “weave.”

x Trump: *rambling nonsense*



Rogan: Your weave is getting wide



Trump: B-b-but wait, one second pic.twitter.com/YTjaiaYwTY — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

Rogan tried to get Trump to explain exactly how the 2020 election was supposedly rigged, which Trump struggled to do. Then he finally admitted he lost, said actually he didn’t lose, then said he lost by only 22,000 votes—at which point Rogan just flat out laughed at him.

x “Are you going to present this ever?” Joe Rogan gives Trump the opportunity to prove his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, he can’t and instead pivots to Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a classic moment, Trump slips and says “I lost”, and Joe Rogan laughs in his face. pic.twitter.com/5ohgvNo3OO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 26, 2024

Rogan: “Do you even have a scar?”

x Donald Trump displays the scar on his ear from the assassination to Joe Rogan.



What yall think? pic.twitter.com/DKuNNsjVAc — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) October 26, 2024

“It’s a tiny little nick,” and “it healed up pretty good.” Trump didn’t realize he’s low-key being mocked.

Trump, of course, also defended dictators, and didn’t even want to acknowledge they’re actually bad.

x Rogan tees up a softball to allow Trump just to agree with him and call dictators evil and dangerous. And Trump very deliberately does not agree, and instead calls Americans evil. Shocking. Trump is not a patriot. He admires Xi and Putin. That’s dangerous. https://t.co/x8Glvggzg9 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 26, 2024

Trump said he was on Oprah last week, except that he hasn’t been on that show in years.

x Rogan-“When you were on Oprah’s show, she was encouraging you”



Trump-“Last week I did one of her last shows, I think maybe Thursday or Friday, it was a big deal being on Oprah’s show the last one”



Is he honestly saying he was on Oprah last week? He’s seriously unwell if so.. pic.twitter.com/LccgSC7n0X — 🇺🇦BostonBrian🇺🇸🦅 (@BostonBrian23) October 26, 2024

Trump pretended to know history.

x President Trump, America's History Buff, explains to Joe Rogan that President Lincoln was very depressed because he lost his beloved son, Tad.



Thomas "Tad" Lincoln died 6 years after Lincoln's death. pic.twitter.com/jyKlOQOJI1 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

He still hates blue states.

x Trump to Joe Rogan:

-California has so much water. (they don't)

- California doesn't know it (they know they don't)

- They have brownouts every weekend (they don't)

- I will veto a California law within my first 2 days in office. (Not the way the Construction works) pic.twitter.com/kTKOAOPGbi — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

Trump claimed someone paid $500,000 for fake polls that show him ahead.

x Here’s trump admitting to Joe Rogan that he’s paying for fake polls to show that he’s ahead. Also admitting to an incredibly low sample rate in these bogus polls. Everything about trump is staged and fake except the criminality, the treason, and the hate. pic.twitter.com/B8oIdpugd0 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 26, 2024

Here is Rogan responding to a rambling Trump nonsensical monologue with, “I don’t really know you’re taking about.”

x This exchange, somehow, really happened:



Trump goes on this tangent about the Lincoln bedroom about 8 minutes into the Joe Rogan interview, and at one point Rogan has to cut in to say he has no idea who Trump is talking about (after comparing Abe Lincoln and Robert E Lee to… pic.twitter.com/QO2gqdrHjq — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) October 26, 2024

Here’s Rogan telling Trump that he hopes Harris does the show (and she should!).

x Trump: Can you imagine Kamala doing this show?



Rogan: I could imagine her doing this show.



Trump: She'd be laying on the floor.



Rogan: She was supposed to do it. And she might still do it. I hope she does.



Trump: She's not gonna do it.



Rogan: I will talk to her like a… pic.twitter.com/KNv2bjDPmz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 26, 2024

Trump: She's not gonna do it. Rogan: I will talk to her like a human being. I would try to have a conversation with her. Trump: I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She'd be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, “Call in the medics.” Rogan: I think we'd have a fine conversation. I think I'd be able to talk to her. I wouldn't try to interview her. I'd just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being. That was my goal. Having her on, trying to get her to express herself …

Here is Trump with a serious lack of self-awareness.

x Trump explains that picking a businessman instead of a politician is "very dangerous".



Neither himself nor Joe Rogan is aware that he might as well be describing his own presidency. pic.twitter.com/X7FA9gCKQ4 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

There’s so much more, of course. And as a kicker, the interview went so long that Trump was three hours late to a scheduled rally in Traverse City, Michigan, and people left long before he arrived.

x Steady stream of people leaving Trump’s rally in Traverse City, Michigan.



He was set to speak at 7:30p but his plane took off from Texas around that time, so he likely won’t be here for about 2 more hours pic.twitter.com/y6GKUGl0dz — Megan Lebowitz (@megan_lebowitz) October 26, 2024

On the other side of the country, meanwhile, 30,000 people filled a stadium for Harris in Houston, Texas.

x There are currently thousands of people of swag surfing at the Harris campaign event in Houston, Texas focused on reproductive rights featuring women and men impacted by abortion bans and a likely Beyoncé performance. pic.twitter.com/bHLvdkz7PA — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 25, 2024

