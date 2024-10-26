Donald Trump was on Joe Rogan’s show Friday. Rogan’s show is the nation’s top podcast, listened to by exactly the young men Democrats have lost in recent years.
The chances of Vice President Kamala Harris making it on the show seem to have evaporated in recent days, so it seemed like a coup for Trump to be exclusively featured. Yet … maybe it didn’t go so well for him.
As usual, Trump said insipid things like, “I want to be a whale psychiatrist.”
Rogan made fun of Trump’s claims that his meandering nonsense is some sort of brilliant “weave.”
Rogan tried to get Trump to explain exactly how the 2020 election was supposedly rigged, which Trump struggled to do. Then he finally admitted he lost, said actually he didn’t lose, then said he lost by only 22,000 votes—at which point Rogan just flat out laughed at him.
Rogan: “Do you even have a scar?”
“It’s a tiny little nick,” and “it healed up pretty good.” Trump didn’t realize he’s low-key being mocked.
Trump, of course, also defended dictators, and didn’t even want to acknowledge they’re actually bad.
Trump said he was on Oprah last week, except that he hasn’t been on that show in years.
Trump pretended to know history.
He still hates blue states.
Trump claimed someone paid $500,000 for fake polls that show him ahead.
Here is Rogan responding to a rambling Trump nonsensical monologue with, “I don’t really know you’re taking about.”
Here’s Rogan telling Trump that he hopes Harris does the show (and she should!).
Trump: She's not gonna do it.
Rogan: I will talk to her like a human being. I would try to have a conversation with her.
Trump: I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She'd be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, “Call in the medics.”
Rogan: I think we'd have a fine conversation. I think I'd be able to talk to her. I wouldn't try to interview her. I'd just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being. That was my goal. Having her on, trying to get her to express herself …
Here is Trump with a serious lack of self-awareness.
There’s so much more, of course. And as a kicker, the interview went so long that Trump was three hours late to a scheduled rally in Traverse City, Michigan, and people left long before he arrived.
On the other side of the country, meanwhile, 30,000 people filled a stadium for Harris in Houston, Texas.
