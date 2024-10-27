Conservatives can’t do comedy because what they find funny—picking on the weak and defenseless—doesn’t amuse normal people. Usually, that doesn’t matter at political rallies, which are designed to rev up the faithful.

But it matters if the target is a key voting demographic … for the other side.

At Sunday’s Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe did everything possible to help Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

"There's a lot going on. I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico"

“There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” this joker said. Literally calling Puerto Ricans garbage. And … why? Because they think racism is funny.

What shouldn’t be funny for the Trump campaign is that 3.8% of Pennsylvania’s population—467,000 people—is Puerto Rican. President Joe Biden won the state by only 80,555 votes in 2020.

That’s not all: 1.15 million live in Florida, where Democrats are hoping for an upset Senate win.

Another 230,000 live in Texas, home of yet another competitive Senate race.

North Carolina has 115,000 Puerto Ricans, where Trump won by only 74,483 votes in 2020.

Georgia has 109,000 Puerto Ricans, a state Trump lost by just 11,779 votes in 2020.

Wisconsin has 65,084 Puerto Ricans, which Trump lost by 20,682 votes in 2020.

The stupidity of this “joke” cannot be understated, yet it serves as a stark reminder of just how much these people hate anyone that isn’t white men like them.

But the rest of us Latinos shouldn’t feel left out. He hates us too.

x UPDATE - Tony Hinchcliffe was apparently just getting started:

"And these Latinos, they love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. There's no pulling out. They don't do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country."

Those evangelicals who sold their souls in service of Trump? Congrats, now they’re on the team making ejaculation jokes at big political rallies.

And heck, if you’re going to go all-out racist, why hold back?

Trump rally speaker: "That's cool, a Black guy with a thing on his head. What the hell is that? A lampshade? …I'm just kidding. That's one of my buddies. He had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together."

