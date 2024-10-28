Co-host Brian Kilmeade downplayed Hinchcliffe’s comments as merely the “warm-up” before Trump and the other featured speakers made their presentations. Kilmeade criticized The New York Times for its headline on the rally referencing the racism and misogyny on display, commenting, “Only somebody who worked for the Harris campaign pretending to be a reporter for the New York Times would write something like that.”

His fellow co-host Lawrence Jones said Hinchcliffe’s racism appealed to his “dark sense of humor,” adding, “Maybe this was not the appropriate format for the comedian to be there, but it’s comedy.”

“They’re focusing on the wrong things,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt lectured media outlets.

While the attack on Puerto Ricans is generating the most headlines, it wasn’t just one comment out of the blue. His “jokes” were in line with the tone of the entire event.

Most prominently, Trump used his speech to again push his violent fantasies about fighting back against an “enemy within,” which he has previously defined as his political rivals—including members of the Democratic Party.

Senior Trump adviser and source of dating tips Stephen Miller made it clear that under a Trump administration, “America is for Americans and for Americans only.” For context, Miller’s family emigrated from Belarus to America to escape anti-Jewish pogroms in Belarus.

x "They're on the side of the terrorists!" -- Rudy Giuliani is now on stage fear-mongering about Palestinians pic.twitter.com/swku6cZA0Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2024

Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s legal adviser while his failed 2020 campaign promoted election conspiracy theories, used his time at the rally to smear Palestinian people.

“The Palestinians are taught to kill us at two years old,” Giuliani said, adding, “And Harris wants to bring them to you.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson exhibited the racism he was infamous for during his time at the network. He referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “a Samoan, Malaysian, low IQ former California prosecutor.”

David Rem, identified as a childhood friend of Trump, waved a cross on stage and referred to Harris as the “antichrist.”

x Trump rally speaker on Americans who don’t support Trump: “We need to slaughter these people” pic.twitter.com/ahw9sROsuz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Speaker Grant Cardone, a private equity manager, said that Harris “and her pimp handlers” would ruin the country if she is elected. He pushed for a Trump landslide victory and called for the “slaughter” of Trump’s political opponents.

Radio host Sid Rosenberg referred to Hillary Clinton as a “sick bastard” and a “sick son of a bitch.” He said all Democrats are “a bunch of degenerates,” “Jew haters,” and “lowlives.”

In a statement recounting the attack-filled event, the Harris campaign summarized the rally as “an offensive, dark, and dangerous spectacle.”

Not the sort of thing Fox News wants to hear.