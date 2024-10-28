Presidents, they’re just like us. On Monday, President Joe Biden waited in line at a polling place in New Castle, Delaware, to cast his early ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Biden’s presence at the early voting location delighted other soon-to-be voters, including an elderly woman in a wheelchair who was ahead of Biden in line. Biden was seen pushing the woman, who was visibly emotional when she first saw Biden, in her wheelchair up a ramp into the building.

Biden was also seen speaking to other people who were waiting in line to vote. One of his line mates also handed Biden their cellphone, and Biden was seen speaking to someone on the other line—something Biden has been known to do when he meets people at events.

Biden was asked by reporters if the experience was bittersweet, as he is not on the ballot after his surprise decision in July to drop out of the race and endorse Harris. But he said it is "just sweet."

After Biden voted, he was asked to comment on former President Donald Trump’s disturbingly racist rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Biden called Trump’s rally "embarrassing" and said Trump has no character.

“It's beneath any president,” Biden said of Trump’s rally, adding, “the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth."

x President Biden on Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: "It's embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It's beneath any president...the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth." pic.twitter.com/HAcoPzIf0w — CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2024

Biden is not the only president to cast a ballot in 2024. Former President Barack Obama voted by mail on Oct. 22, filming a video explaining how simple the process was, and showing himself greeting and speaking to people as he walked to the mailbox to cast his ballot.

“If you're voting by mail like me, get your ballot in the mail right away,” Obama wrote in a post on X about voting by mail, which linked to IWillVote.com which gives Americans the ability to search for their voting sites or ballot drop boxes, and find information on how to register to vote. “No matter how you vote, make sure you have a plan and get it done.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at age 100 is the oldest living president in American history, cast his ballot on the second day of early voting in Georgia.

Carter, who has been in hospice for more than a year, has said he has been hanging on so that he could live long enough to cast his ballot for Harris.

"President Carter, thank you for your support," Harris wrote in a post on X after Carter cast his ballot.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!