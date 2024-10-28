A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Watch AOC absolutely trash Trump's racist rally

“These are mini Jan. 6 rallies.”

Major newspapers ripped to shreds over endorsements backlash

It’s just not that hard of a choice.

The media is finally calling Trump rallies what they are

It’s about damn time.

Cartoon: Profiles in cowardice

So true.

Trump's racist Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden backfires spectacularly

Holy Heil Hitler.

Fox News is pissed that the media is calling Trump's racist rally racist

Sure … they were all just jokes.

GOP is showering dark money on candidates who may sabotage Harris

Because why wouldn’t the GOP use shady tactics?

Trump won't lower prices—no matter how many fake grocery bills go viral

Posting it doesn’t make it true.

State of the Race: The polls may be tied, but the glass is half full

The side that works hardest will win.

No noise, just policy: Where the candidates stand on the economy

The economy is a top issue with voters, and it’s clear who can fix it.

Trump is unintentionally hilarious on Joe Rogan

If only he had become a whale psychiatrist instead.

Harris bets on women and young voters in campaign’s final sprint

These two groups are critical.

One place where Harris is killing it in the polls: Red states

It means this year the Electoral College may actually reflect the popular vote.

Don't enable fascism by attacking Harris—our best chance to stop it

Harris has one job right now, and it’s to win.

Trump teases ‘secret’ election plan as majority thinks he won’t concede

Pretty sure his “secret” is to refuse that he lost.

Voter suppression is about to get so much worse

So much for a democracy.

Elon Musk sued over $1M giveaway 'scheme'

Turns out it’s illegal to try and buy votes after all.

Fox News thinks failed Black candidate is an expert on Black voters

Perhaps you can’t call yourself an expert if you lost your own campaign … by a lot.

