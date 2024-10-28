A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Watch AOC absolutely trash Trump's racist rally
“These are mini Jan. 6 rallies.”
Major newspapers ripped to shreds over endorsements backlash
It’s just not that hard of a choice.
The media is finally calling Trump rallies what they are
It’s about damn time.
Cartoon: Profiles in cowardice
So true.
Trump's racist Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden backfires spectacularly
Holy Heil Hitler.
Fox News is pissed that the media is calling Trump's racist rally racist
Sure … they were all just jokes.
GOP is showering dark money on candidates who may sabotage Harris
Because why wouldn’t the GOP use shady tactics?
Trump won't lower prices—no matter how many fake grocery bills go viral
Posting it doesn’t make it true.
State of the Race: The polls may be tied, but the glass is half full
The side that works hardest will win.
No noise, just policy: Where the candidates stand on the economy
The economy is a top issue with voters, and it’s clear who can fix it.
Trump is unintentionally hilarious on Joe Rogan
If only he had become a whale psychiatrist instead.
Harris bets on women and young voters in campaign’s final sprint
These two groups are critical.
One place where Harris is killing it in the polls: Red states
It means this year the Electoral College may actually reflect the popular vote.
Don't enable fascism by attacking Harris—our best chance to stop it
Harris has one job right now, and it’s to win.
Trump teases ‘secret’ election plan as majority thinks he won’t concede
Pretty sure his “secret” is to refuse that he lost.
Voter suppression is about to get so much worse
So much for a democracy.
Elon Musk sued over $1M giveaway 'scheme'
Turns out it’s illegal to try and buy votes after all.
Fox News thinks failed Black candidate is an expert on Black voters
Perhaps you can’t call yourself an expert if you lost your own campaign … by a lot.
