The dictionary with a definition that most closely matches Kelly’s argument is the Merriam-Webster definition of “fascism,” to which the page for “fascist” redirects.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism is “a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual.”

From early on in his time as a political figure, Trump branded the effort to elect him as the “America First” movement. And he has invoked populist rhetoric, such as promising (and failing) to open U.S. factories while jobs significantly declined on his watch.

Trump’s “America First” approach has been more accurately reflected in his habit of abandoning long-term allies, such as his rhetoric denigrating NATO nations during his presidency. Trump also put America alone when he chose to abandon the Paris agreement on climate change, reneging on the commitment made under former President Barack Obama’s administration. Trump also chose to launch a trade war with China under the “America First” philosophy, and the net result was a costly pursuit of policy that did not contribute to a growing economy and instead cost taxpayers over $230 billion.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism is about a “a centralized autocratic government.”

In his time in office, Trump used his presidential powers to create harmful policies without congressional input. His administration implemented an executive order which attempted to restrict travel to the United States from nations with large Muslim populations.

Under Trump, the Department of Homeland Security instituted the family separation policy that took young migrant children away from their families at an especially vulnerable time. The Trump administration also implemented policies like the “1776 Report,” which sought to purge narratives about marginalized voices from school curricula. He is tried to limit the use of federal funds to promote diversity initiatives.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism features “a dictatorial leader.”

Trump has admitted to this one, with his promise to be a dictator on “day one.” But even before he was first elected president, Trump complained about accurate reporting with a threat to pull broadcast licenses following unfavorable coverage. Trump has returned to this argument lately, pushing for CBS News to have its license revoked after the network said it would fact check him.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism is “characterized by severe economic and social regimentation.”

Perhaps the starkest example of this under Trump is the 6-3 decision by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has had the effect of rescinding abortion rights for millions of Americans. Trump praised the three justices he appointed, which made up half of that six-vote majority, for their purported “genius.”

He also infamously praised neo-Nazi protesters as “very fine people,” called on police to abuse people under arrest, and signed into law the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which disproportionately favored the ultrawealthy over the middle class.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism is about “forcible suppression of opposition.”

When he occupied the presidency, Trump had federal law enforcement tear-gas and forcibly remove protesters from Lafayette Square next to the White House so that he could pose before a nearby church while holding a Bible. In his capacity as president, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden and his family—an action that eventually led to Trump’s impeachment (the first of two).

In recent weeks—and at his racist Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday—Trump referred to his political opponents as the “enemy within” and has mused about using the military to go after them.

Trump’s actions and rhetoric bring clarity to Kelly’s remarks. No matter what the relationship between the two men was, the evidence shows Trump meeting the fascist definition line by line.