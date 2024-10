There are lots of signs that Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to victory.

Given Donald Trump’s weird obsession, crowd sizes and energy is one of them.

Trump’s rally Monday night at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

x Pockets of the crowd at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion start to leave as Donald Trump’s speech continues #gapol pic.twitter.com/A3aBFLvApd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 28, 2024

Here’s how the stadium looked 20 minutes later.

And here was a Harris GOTV rally featuring musicians Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and President Barack Obama in Philadelphia.

x This is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania right now. People are dancing & they are joyful. Didn’t see this last night in Madison Square Garden or at any other Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/CnsTJss3lE — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 28, 2024

Who wants to talk about “vibes” now?