In a Monday night appearance on CNN, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mick Foley said that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

The retired performer was a guest on “Laura Coates Live.”

“Real men respect strong women, they don’t live in fear of them,” Foley said, describing himself as a longtime supporter of the Democratic nominee for president. “I just believe she’s a positive person, a very competent person. I want to embrace the joy that she brings. The optimism and not the fear that has been Donald Trump’s hallmark.”

Foley wrestled under his real name and also used the names Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. During his time as a wrestler with WWE, Foley won three world championship titles and eight tag-team titles. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

He also previously served on the board of RAINN, or the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which advocates on behalf of abuse survivors.

Foley expressed his distaste for the Republican presidential nominee’s rhetoric, which he said “demeans citizens of this country.” He also criticized Trump for talking down to women and cited Trump’s history of not paying contractors, which Foley characterized as “screwing over his workers.”

The CNN interview was a follow-up to a viral video that Foley posted last Wednesday in response to a podcast interview between Trump and the Undertaker, a well-known wrestler also in the Hall of Fame.

During that interview, the Undertaker remarked that Trump had made politics “fun.”

“For about three weeks in 2016, but it’s eight years later and there’s absolutely nothing fun about this man,” Foley said in response.

Trump also has the backing of Hulk Hogan, one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1980s and 1990s. Hogan spoke at the racist Trump rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday and also spoke before the Republican National Convention earlier this year.

In August, Hogan was caught on video ranting in a bar about how he wanted to “body slam Kamala Harris” and asked patrons, “Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” The leg drop was Hogan’s signature move in the ring.

In the video, Hogan also made racist comments about Native Americans and Harris’ Indian heritage. In 2015, WWE temporarily cut ties with him after a video of Hogan spouting racial epithets surfaced.

When he isn’t indulging in racism like his pal Trump, Hogan also has a reputation as a union buster, allegedly working behind the scenes against efforts to unionize wrestlers.

Trump recently came under fire from the United Auto Workers for promoting Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s policy of retribution against workers planning to strike.

