Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers sounded off about the upcoming election and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and he zeroed in on the racist rally held at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"You want me to do a PSA right now?" Rivers said, eliciting laughter during a Monday night press conference before his Bucks took on the Boston Celtics.

"You know, obviously, I'm biased, and I'm not going to do a 'Pop' here today," Rivers said, referring to legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who called Trump a "small," "pathetic," and "damaged man" (among other things) during a recent press conference.

"[Popovich] was right. Everything that he said, you know?” Rivers continued. “If you saw Madison Square Garden, I mean, come on, right?”

Rivers described the MSG rally as “atrocious.”

“If you're a Black man or a woman, or brown, Latino, Puerto Rican or—they hit everybody, you know, and it was awful," he said.

Rivers is right about all but one thing: They didn't "hit everybody" so much as they hit everybody who isn’t white. In fact, they seem to have come dangerously close to insulting white women as well.

The NBA coach has made his allegiance to the Democratic nominee clear. He recently appeared in a video with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, urging people to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

x Fourth quarter huddle with the legendary Doc Rivers. We need everyone on our team to show up for Kamala in this final stretch: https://t.co/BGPyZXgUlv. pic.twitter.com/xyNpzzNnjw — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 27, 2024

Rivers also narrated an ad that defended Milwaukee in the wake of Trump’s slander of Brew City. Swing state polling has been tight, and Wisconsin is no exception. Every bit of support matters.

Want to hear Spurs coach Popovich expounding on what a waste of space Trump is? Enjoy this clip.

x San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich goes off about Donald Trump during a press conference:



"He's pathetic. He's small. He's a whiner... He's a damaged man."pic.twitter.com/P35arUNYDp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2024

