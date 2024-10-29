A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Sorry, Trump, outrage over your racist NYC rally isn’t going away

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy, however.

'Hundreds' of ballots burned in Democratic strongholds

Always good to set democracy on fire.

Harris blasts billionaires in ‘Trump’s club’ for blocking endorsements

Three major papers are deciding to let democracy die in darkness.

Suck it, Lee Greenwood! Will Ferrell debuts new ultra-American anthem

Let’s hope it takes the country by storm.

Elon Musk endorses killing the American economy if Trump wins

Shockingly, that’s not even hyperbolic.

Presidents, they're just like us: Biden waits in line to vote

Even presidents need to do their civic duty.

Cartoon: Dark shadow

Ignorance is winning.

Steve Bannon released from prison just in time to peddle more lies

At the same time, his podcast is falling off the charts.

Read it and weep, MAGA: Trump meets dictionary definition of fascist

The man is a textbook dictator.

A tale of 2 rallies

Size does matter.

This word was reportedly too much even for Trump's heinous NYC rally

What a bummer we didn’t get to hear that comedic genius.

No noise, just policy: Trump and Harris on health care and reproductive rights

The two have starkly different positions.

The right sure is having a racist week—and it's only Tuesday

The racist train just keeps on rolling.

Women with MAGA husbands: Your vote is private

Does marriage make women more Republican?

Click here to see more cartoons.