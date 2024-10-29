In front of a massive overflow crowd numbering up to 75,000 people, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her “closing argument” in DC’s Ellipse.

The crowds were straight out of Donald Trump’s fondest fantasies, the kind of crowd he couldn’t garner this year to save his life. (Madison Square Garden’s capacity is 19,500, so he maybe drew a third of Harris’ crowd at his Nazi rally).

x Holy shit! At first, you're like, damn! and then at the end you are like GOT DAMN!!!!!! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/KFgujVcgB4 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 29, 2024

You know how Trump always lies about the 50,000 people outside his venues? That might actually be true for Harris in this case. Remember, this is the OVERFLOW.

x WOAH this is CRAZY— my friend just sent me this video from the OVERFLOW section of the VP’s ellipse speech in DC. This crowd is wild. I’ve only ever seen the mall this full before at the 2017 Women’s March. Historic. We’re all ready for a New Way Forward. pic.twitter.com/NZF1jT39RL — Delaney Corcoran (@del_corcoran) October 29, 2024

Harris spoke about Trump’s inability to campaign for anyone but himself, how he aims to divide the country, and his impulse to turn every single detractor into the enemy.

x Kamala Harris: We like a good debate. And the fact that someone disagrees with us does not make them the enemy within. They are family, neighbors, classmates, coworkers. They are fellow Americans, and as Americans, we rise and fall together. pic.twitter.com/IZcPPHKb3C — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

The rally’s location wasn’t an accident. It delivered a message of its own.

x Kamala Harris: Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to theUnited States capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election. pic.twitter.com/zHbxS4mZLb — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

Unlike Trump’s airing of grievances and never-ending stream of weird or offensive lies, Harris actually showed up with real issues. “Donald Trump will walk into that office with an enemies list,” she said. “I will walk in with a to-do list.”

She spoke of lowering the cost of child care, making homeownership possible for more people, ending gun violence, and allowing Medicare to cover the cost of home care. Harris promised to sign the bipartisan border bill into law, which got a tepid response from the crowd but is good politics and, quite possibly, good policy. But she followed that up with a full defense of immigrants to a much more enthusiastic audience response.

x Kamala Harris: Politicians have got to stop treating immigration as an issue to scare up votes in an election. pic.twitter.com/vHqIkBMIfr — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2024

She promised to restore federal abortion rights.

x Kamala Harris: I will fight to restore what Donald Trump and his hand- selected supreme court justices took away from the women of America. pic.twitter.com/cVOYpdll1V — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

Harris attacked Trump for his disrespect of our men and women in uniform. “I will always honor, never denigrate, the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families and fulfill our sacred obligation to care for them,” she said. “I will strengthen, not surrender, America’s global leadership. I will stand with our friends because I know our alliances keep Americans safe.”

She said that Trump offers “more chaos,” which is a theme I would love to see stressed even more. People are tired of the Trump circus, even many of his supporters. I suspect that promising some calm in the White House is a winner. She contrasted with Trump’s promises to jail his critics and opponents, offering to be a president for all Americans.

x Kamala Harris: I will always listen to you even if you don't vote for me, I will always tell you the truth, even if it is difficult to hear. I will work every day to build consensus and reach compromise to get things done. pic.twitter.com/DD4pu0GjrE — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

“I will always put country over party and self,” she said. “I love my country with all my heart, and I believe in its promise.”

She compared America’s fight for freedom against a petty tyrant to the current fight to prevent another petty tyrant from taking power. I loved this:

x Kamala Harris: We are not a vessel for the schemes of wanna-be dictators. pic.twitter.com/xuw2yT4Ls1 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2024

Unlike Trump’s closing statement at Madison Square Garden, she kept things short and sweet. No one left early. No one was insulted in the most vulgar terms.

And in the end, she made people feel good about supporting her, about heading out to do all the GOTV work we need to do to bring this one home. She’s kind, hopeful, unifying, composed, and coherent.

The contrast couldn’t be starker.

I feel good about next Tuesday. Let’s close strong!

