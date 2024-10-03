Few things typify how weird the Republican Party is more than Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s attempts to engage with workers, such as when he recently stumbled through buying doughnuts in Georgia. And earlier this week, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sent up Vance’s doughnut-buying cringe comedy, with the help of actor Haley Joel Osment.

Many will remember Osment as the child who can “see dead people” in the 1999 blockbuster “The Sixth Sense,” and Osment has grown into a fine character actor with solid comedy chops. All of that is on display in the three-minute “The Totally Normal JD Vance CAN Order a Donut!” sketch, which heightens Vance's awkwardness to levels bordering on hysteria.

This isn’t the first time Osment has put on the heavy eyeliner to play the GOP’s vice presidential nominee. Osment played Vance a few weeks back, during a sketch after the Sept. 10 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

