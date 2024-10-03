Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has released a new ad that highlights the many "best people" Donald Trump hired while president who have spoken out against his latest campaign, saying the convicted felon “is not fit to be president again.”

Titled "Unstable threat," the ad features quotes from former Vice President (and MAGA target) Mike Pence, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former national security adviser John Bolton, and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired Gen. Mark Milley.

The ad is reminiscent of one released last month by conservative lawyer George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC, which included quotes from a variety of current and former GOP officials lambasting Trump.

The Harris campaign’s latest ad comes on the heels of former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson publicly endorsing the Democratic nominee. Hutchinson, whose testimony in front of the House Jan. 6 committee was damning, appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell” and “Morning Joe” to explain why she is willing to vote against her own political party.

"I don’t ever want to try to tell somebody how to vote,” she told O’Donnell. “But in my experience, number one, from being up close to Donald Trump, seeing his character, knowing who he is, believing him when he tells us who he is, and also who he chose as his vice presidential running mate, JD Vance—who’s a whole separate conversation—it’s just a despicable portrayal of the Republican Party.”

Hutchinson has previously spoken out against her former boss, saying she would never vote for Trump again. However, she had stopped short of actually endorsing any of his opponents. That’s a neutral position she no longer feels comfortable with.

“I am really, really proud as a conservative, to have the opportunity to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in this election,” Hutchinson said. “Policy is important. It’s very important to me. And there may be few issues that Kamala Harris and I would see eye-to-eye on … But in saying that, the character of our leaders really matters, too. We need to be able to elect people that we can trust to uphold our rule of law, people that we want our children to look at and to want to emulate.”

Hutchinson said she will be voting for Democratic candidates downballot as well because so many Republican candidates represent a MAGA-tainted threat to our democracy.

