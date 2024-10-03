A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Grifters Inc.: You won't believe Trump family's latest money grabs
From jewelry to crypto and everything in between, the whole clan's in on the scam.
RFK Jr.’s alleged womanizing threatens Trump, and I can’t stop laughing
The scandals—oh, the scandals.
Trump’s ‘headache’ snub extends his long record of mocking military
To Trump, a traumatic brain injury is just a “headache.”
Vance’s dodge of Jan. 6 debate question sparks blowback
This one’s gonna follow him forever.
New poll shows Harris ahead in most swing states—and more good news
Rejoice!
Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug says, "Hey, ladies! Trump will be your protector!"
“What the hell have you got to lose?”
Trump chickens out of ’60 Minutes’ interview
🐔🐔🐔
Watch CNN host absolutely own Trump's shady right-hand man
“I think you're a mature grownup.” 👀
Trump's VP debate meltdown was a sight to behold
YES, IT WAS IN ALL CAPS.
Trump's racist lies caused chaos behind the scenes in Ohio city
This right-wing hoax continues to do real damage.
Scandal-plagued GOP candidate shirked hurricane preparation duties
We expected nothing less from Mark Robinson.
House GOP’s historic 2023 speaker ouster kicked off a year of chaos
Hold up, that was only one year ago?!
Click here to see more cartoons.