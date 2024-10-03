A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Grifters Inc.: You won't believe Trump family's latest money grabs

From jewelry to crypto and everything in between, the whole clan's in on the scam.

RFK Jr.’s alleged womanizing threatens Trump, and I can’t stop laughing

The scandals—oh, the scandals.

Trump’s ‘headache’ snub extends his long record of mocking military

To Trump, a traumatic brain injury is just a “headache.”

Vance’s dodge of Jan. 6 debate question sparks blowback

This one’s gonna follow him forever.

New poll shows Harris ahead in most swing states—and more good news

Rejoice!

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug says, "Hey, ladies! Trump will be your protector!"

“What the hell have you got to lose?”

Trump chickens out of ’60 Minutes’ interview

🐔🐔🐔

Watch CNN host absolutely own Trump's shady right-hand man

“I think you're a mature grownup.” 👀

Trump's VP debate meltdown was a sight to behold

YES, IT WAS IN ALL CAPS.

Trump's racist lies caused chaos behind the scenes in Ohio city

This right-wing hoax continues to do real damage.

Scandal-plagued GOP candidate shirked hurricane preparation duties

We expected nothing less from Mark Robinson.

House GOP’s historic 2023 speaker ouster kicked off a year of chaos

Hold up, that was only one year ago?!

