1. “Kamala calls for unity while trashing Trump”

2. “Kamala’s final pitch to voters is all about Trump”

3. “Desperate Kamala: Closing message all about Trump”

4. “Kamala’s focus is on Trump, not voters”

(This one ran as the camera showed thousands of voters supporting Harris at the rally.)

5. “Kamala vows to lower costs after 3 1/2 years”

6. “Kamala lists policies she failed to enact as VP”

7. “Kamala delivers dark closing argument”

8. “Kamala makes her case after 4 years of chaos”

9. “Kamala: Elect me to fix my mistakes”

10. “Kamala: At least I’m not Trump”

11. “Kamala closes with fear & fascism”

Harris’ speech was well received, despite Fox’s cattiness. In an appearance on MSNBC, former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was present during the Jan. 6 attack, praised her.

“I think it’s a great thing for her to use the symbolism of where Donald Trump last gave a ‘presidential’—presidential in quotes—address and he sent a mob to attack men and women of law enforcement to overthrow the will of the American people,” Dunn said.

According to the Harris campaign, more than 75,000 people were present to see her speak in Washington, D.C. Those numbers stand in contrast to Trump’s recent struggles in attracting people to come to his rallies, and footage that has shown bored supporters leaving before the event has concluded.

Unlike Trump’s 2021 speech at the same location, nobody backing Harris stormed the Capitol or any other Washington landmarks.

Fox has played a key role in building up Trump as a political figure, and as his campaign faces struggles and pales in contrast to Harris in moments like this the network goes on the attack, even if it has to be relegated to the comments below the actual event.