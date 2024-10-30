Vice President Kamala Harris released a final campaign ad on Wednesday. Cut together using footage from her "Closing argument address," Tuesday night, the ad highlights both the campaign’s promises of a better future, and the stakes for our democracy that this election represents.

“Our Next Chapter | Kamala Harris' Closing Argument,” shows Harris speaking at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., intercut with footage of Americans, throughout our history, fighting for freedom. It includes images of the fight against fascism in World War II, footage of sit-ins and marches during the Civil Rights era, and modern footage of protests for reproductive rights.

“Those who came before us, they did not struggle, sacrifice, and lay down their lives only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms to the will of another petty tyrant,” Harris says, as footage of Donald Trump and the insurrection he catalyzed on Jan. 6, plays.

“So, America, in seven days we have the power to turn the page and start writing the next chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

It has been a whirlwind 90 days since Harris kicked off her campaign with the joyous “Freedom” by Beyoncé. If you haven’t already, get out there and vote!

