Kamala Harris' stirring closing argument showed she'll be a president we'll be proud of

Early reports say Harris tripled the crowd size of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

Why did the Puerto Rico insult at Trump's rally break through?

If Trump had said it, the media might not have paid attention.

Republicans suddenly decide they’re offended by the word ‘garbage’

Republicans have two modes: “Screw your feelings” and “Ouch, my feelings.”

Trump is already claiming voter fraud in Pennsylvania

Does he think he’ll lose the swing state?

Cartoon: The last firewall

“Things really need to start changing.”

11 terrible takes from Fox News about Harris’ Ellipse speech

At this point, the network isn’t much more than a right-wing comments section.

Inside the internet cesspool that made MAGA super weird

How did the GOP go from staid “family values” conservatism to ejaculation jokes?

Famed NBA coach dunks on Trump's hate rally at world's most famous arena

Let him cook.

'Like a lovefest': Trump refuses to apologize for racist NYC rally

The scandal continues!

Watch a pair of famed comedians hit the streets for Harris

“Loud White Men for Kamala,” indeed.

