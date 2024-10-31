On Tuesday, actress and producer Aubrey Plaza was the latest to call out Donald Trump’s racist rally at Madison Square Garden, where far-right comedian Tony Hinchcliffe labeled Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and told other tired, racist jokes.

"As a Puerto Rican woman, I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally, about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from,” Plaza told the audience at The Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards, where she was a presenter. “Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn't here to hear that disgusting remark, but if she was alive today, I think she would say 'Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself!' And yes, The Wall Street Journal can quote me on that."

x Aubrey Plaza criticized comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at WSJ Magazine's 2024 Innovator Awards for his inflammatory joke about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally. “Thankfully my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark." pic.twitter.com/CeeaEuiFrP — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 30, 2024

Plaza is just the latest high-profile Latino celebrity to lambast Trump and his Nazi rally. Pop stars Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and Luis Fonsi all condemned the rally and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to their tens of millions of fans.

Latino music producer Nicky Jam, whose endorsement of Trump was overshadowed by the fact that Trump clearly believed the music star was a woman, had quietly remained behind Trump until Wednesday, when he retracted his endorsement.

x NEWS



Nicky Jam, who stood on stage with Donald Trump one month ago while wearing a MAGA hat, says he is withdrawing his endorsement of the former president.



Nicky, whose father is Puerto Rican, tells his 43 million followers on Instagram that he supported Trump because he… pic.twitter.com/cbrRdFFCR2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2024

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who grew up in the Bronx and is Puerto Rican, broke down how Trump and his racist rally is a feature, not a bug, of the GOP's current platform.

"This was not just a presidential rally. This was also not just a campaign rally,” she said. “I think it's very important for people to understand that these are mini Jan. 6 rallies. These are mini Stop the Steal rallies. These are rallies to prime an electorate into rejecting the results of an election if it doesn't go the way that they want.”

As with any group of people, Latinos are not a monolith and will be an important part of either candidates’ chances of winning next week.

Let's get to work electing Kamala Harris our next president! Sign up for as many shifts as you can between now and Nov. 5 to talk with progressive voters in key states who might not turn out without hearing from you!