Trump’s language was the language of an abuser, which is fitting. A 2023 court decision found Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll. Dozens of women have accused Trump of sexual abuse, with the latest being former model Stacey Williams who said Trump groped her after he introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump admitted to his nasty mentality when it comes to women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording when he said, “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

His misogynist background, in concert with his pivotal role in overturning Roe v. Wade through his Supreme Court nominations, have led to enormous problems for him with female voters.

Trump has previously invoked his claim to be a protector of women—and in the process complained that “all [Democrats] can talk about is abortion.”

Inconveniently for Trump, the loss of abortion rights is at or near the top of concerns for voters in this election. That is particularly true among young women: An October poll from KFF found that 2 out of 5 young women said it was their biggest political concern, up from 1 in 5 making the same determination in a spring poll.

A significant reason for this is that women are dying because they have been denied access to medical care in Republican-led states that activated abortion bans and restrictions after Roe was overturned. In Texas, Josseli Barnica died after doctors said they couldn’t intervene in her miscarriage. In Georgia, Amber Nicole Thurman’s death was ruled “preventable” after doctors feared prosecution if they performed a routine medical procedure now banned under state law.

Additionally, new data, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, shows that infant mortality has significantly increased overall—up 7%—following rights restrictions put in place by Trump-enabled Republicans.

Despite the widespread devastation, during his September debate with Harris, Trump praised the “genius” of the Supreme Court justices who overturned the popular Roe ruling. Since then, he has falsely claimed that “everybody” wanted the decision made this way.

Harris has made the restoration of abortion rights central to her campaign. She has backed federal legislation that would restore Roe-era rights and has said she would support getting rid of the Senate filibuster if it means passing such a law.