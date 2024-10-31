Demonstrating their attention to Americans’ top issues, House Republicans announced on Wednesday they will launch an investigation into the placement of one apostrophe in a transcript of remarks President Joe Biden gave to progressive group Voto Latino this week.

On the video call, Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, where racist comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s—his—his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” Biden told Voto Latino.

Republicans quickly jumped on Biden’s stutter, arguing that there should be no apostrophe in the word “supporters,” because they hope to conjure up the same cacophonous news cycle as Democrat Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” remark in 2016.

This led to Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference Elise Stefanik and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer sending a letter on Wednesday demanding that “the White House retain and preserve all documents and internal communications regarding President Biden’s statement and the release of the inaccurate transcript,” citing their committee’s power to “investigate ‘any matter’ at ‘any time’ under House Rule X.”

Shockingly, the fact that Trump has used the antisemitic trope of calling his critics "vermin" and recently described the United States as a "garbage can" didn’t register with Stefanik or Comer. Neither did this:

x “It’s the people that surround her, they’re scum and they want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage.”



- Donald Trump, 9/7/24 pic.twitter.com/JslFPbCmC1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 30, 2024

Since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, the House GOP has continued to do nothing to fix any of the myriad problems they claim to care about. Instead, they have trained their weaponized committees at Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

This has included a relentless barrage of calorie-free investigations into the “border crisis,” an investigation into the federal food programs in Walz’s home state of Minnesota, Walz’s military record, and what Republicans have called Walz’s “long standing connections” to China and the vice president.

The GOP has routinely humiliated itself during these circus committee hearings, mirroring their fruitless attempts to impeach Biden for having a son with an addiction problem. As soon as the election wraps up, the chances that Stefanik will continue an investigation into an apostrophe are nil.

Let's get to work electing Kamala Harris our next president! Sign up for as many shifts as you can between now and Nov. 5 to talk with progressive voters in key states who might not turn out without hearing from you!