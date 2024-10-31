Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hoped a garbage truck stunt Wednesday night would help shift the narrative away from his racist rally at Madison Square Garden that denigrated Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and put it on President Joe Biden (who isn’t even running for president).

But instead, Trump left the media asking questions about his physical health after he nearly fell over while attempting to open the truck door.

x Former President Trump answers questions while sitting in a garbage truck in Green Bay, WI. pic.twitter.com/jglxM8s1bm — CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2024

“Trump stumbles, drags his right leg, almost falls over, and tries at least three times to open the door,” MSNBC host Katie Phang wrote in a post on X. “Some transparency with Trump’s medical records would be nice.”

Ron Filipkowski, editor in chief of a media outlet that covers Trump’s bizarre behavior, has been pointing out for months that Trump has been dragging his right leg.

But Trump—who at 78 would be the oldest person ever elected president—has refused to release his medical records.

"This dude's nearly 80 years old. He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck," Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said Thursday in Philadelphia.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who released her medical records on Oct. 12, has questioned what Trump is hiding by not releasing his own.

“One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?” Harris said at a campaign rally in North Carolina earlier this month.

It's not just Trump’s physical health that's in decline, but his cognitive ability too.

In October, The New York Times published an analysis of Trump’s speeches, finding that Trump has “seemed confused, forgetful, incoherent or disconnected from reality lately.”

From the Times piece:

He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished, some of them factually fantastical. He voices outlandish claims that seem to be made up out of whole cloth. He digresses into bizarre tangents about golf, about sharks, about his own “beautiful” body. He relishes “a great day in Louisiana” after spending the day in Georgia. He expresses fear that North Korea is “trying to kill me” when he presumably means Iran. As late as last month, Mr. Trump was still speaking as if he were running against President Biden, five weeks after his withdrawal from the race.

More recently, Trump has been canceling events, with one of his aides reportedly telling podcast producers that he was too exhausted for an interview.

It led the Las Vegas Sun, a newspaper in the critical swing state of Nevada, to write an editorial titled: “Donald Trump’s cognitive decline becoming a troubling concern”

“There is an unsettling and undeniable shift that is leading many experts, observers and even some Trump supporters to conclude that the former president’s mental acuity and sharpness are also in decline, that his physical health and stamina are waning and that his frustration and anger are boiling over,” the editorial says.

The editorial continues: “He shambles about aimlessly, slurs his words and sometimes speaks gibberish. Always an effortless liar, now that his speeches are nothing more than a series of lies tangled in a mass inside his head, it appears he no longer even knows he’s lying.”

With his physical and mental health clearly in free fall, Trump is simply unfit to serve another four years.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!