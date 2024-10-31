The Election Day clock is ticking—and with five days left, the potential for unrest looms large.

A CNN report unearthed a chilling plan by MAGA supporters to participate in a sequel to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Online right-wing discussion boards are hinting at a repeat of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, leading to the tragic deaths of multiple police officers and some protesters.

“Their plans include challenging results in court, pressuring lawmakers to block election certification, and encouraging protests—culminating on January 6, 2025, the day Congress will once again certify the results,” the report said.

“I have a plan and strategy for every single component of it,” Trump ally Ivan Raiklin says in a recording. “And then January 6th is going to be pretty fun.”

This threat comes as a recent study by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism shows a spike in “online chatter” about post-election violence on right-wing message board sites like 4chan, Gab, and Telegram.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s misinformation and lies about rigged elections are at the heart of his supporters’ plans for more violence post-Election Day. Trump recently called the insurrection a “day of love” and falsely peddled election interference claims after he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020. He’s used his rallies as his own bully pulpit to spew new false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania—before the election has even taken place. Polls show that Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are virtually tied in in the state..

Meanwhile, election workers say they are “scared” and planning for political intimidation and violence. They’ve also undergone extensive training in diffusing politically violent situations, as well as employing bulletproof glass and panic buttons.

Local elected officials are worried about increased hostility this year. The potential for harassment, threats, and physical violence tops their list of concerns, and research shows these have risen significantly, according to a Bridging Divides Initiatives survey.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have investigated suspicious packages sent to election officials in more than 15 states, some containing a “white powder substance.” Other incidents have occurred in the weeks leading up to Election Day, including two fires set inside voter ballot boxes in Democratic strongholds in Oregon and Washington.

There was also a shooting at a Democratic National Committee office in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb. Democratic campaign officials have since had to abandon the location for their safety. The suspect, Jeffrey Kelly, was charged with committing an act of terrorism.

While election officials have had four years to prepare for another onslaught of violence, so have MAGA extremists. The rise in threats, harassment, and intimidation of election officials paints a grim picture of what could lie ahead.

History has shown the fatal consequences of unchecked lies and misinformation. The warning signs are blinking red. Americans must confront the unsettling possibility that we could see a repeat of our country’s most violent day in modern history—and do everything in our power to stop it.