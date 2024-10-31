During a discussion with election conspiracy theorist Maria Bartiromo, Johnson complained that his words are being twisted.

“They took a clip out of context and said that I said we were promising to repeal Obamacare, that’s just not what I said—it’s actually the opposite of that,” Johnson said.

But on Monday, video of Johnson speaking about his plans for the Affordable Care Act surfaced. Johnson was discussing the “100 days agenda” if Republicans win another House majority, when a supporter said, “No Obamacare?”

“No Obamacare,” Johnson replied, adding, “The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.”

Mike Johnson says one of Trump's top priorities will be to repeal the Affordable Care Act and rip away health care from tens of millions of Americans: "No Obamacare"

Johnson’s renewed push to gut the health care program signed into law by President Barack Obama comes as opinion polling shows continued popularity for the legislation.

An October poll from Navigator Research shows that 59% view the law favorably while only 25% have an unfavorable view. Support is strongest among Democrats and independents, but even 34% of Republicans have a positive outlook on the issue. Additionally, 78% of those surveyed said they support expanding subsidies to help Americans afford health insurance.

That level of support may explain Johnson’s hasty attempt to walk back his comments.

The failed Republican push to repeal Obamacare in 2017 was one of the biggest failures for Donald Trump during his time in the presidency. It was the culmination of years of Republican attacks on the program after it became federal law in 2010.

While Johnson was one of the Republicans who backed repeal efforts in the House, then-Sen. Kamala Harris was part of the Senate push to oppose repeal, which was joined by three Republicans including the late Sen. John McCain.

The Trump campaign has tried to distance itself from Johnson’s remarks. A Trump spokesperson told The New York Times that “no Obamacare” was “not President Trump’s policy position.” But Trump has previously said he would move to replace the law if he is elected to another term.

Despite all his years of opposition to the law, Trump has yet to formulate an alternative path. During his debate with Harris, Trump said he merely had “concepts” of a plan—nearly fourteen years after Obama signed the legislation.

Since Trump left office, the Biden-Harris administration has expanded Obamacare and put in place policy fixes that have led to more people getting assistance.

Vice President Kamala Harris, as part of her New Way Forward agenda, has said she will continue to protect Obamacare if elected. She has also advocated for further expanding the program while also pushing for reductions in prescription drug costs and assistance with family leave.