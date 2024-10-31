Billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on NewsNation's preelection town hall Wednesday to argue that electing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris would be better for the economy than another term under GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Cuban’s cachet as a successful entrepreneur has made him an important ally to the Harris campaign and an effective foil to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been stumping for Trump and using shady practices to drum up votes.

The town hall was moderated by former CNN anchor Andrew Cuomo, disgraced Fox News star Bill O'Reilly, and sports journalist Stephen A. Smith. Smith asked Cuban to respond to Trump's claims that he created a great economy during his administration while Harris lacks a track record (yet somehow managed to ruin the economy while serving as vice president).

"You have to look at the root of inflation. I'll tell you exactly when the very first kernel of inflation was set. And that was in April of 2020,” Cuban said. “The gas prices were $1.87. The oil companies went to Donald Trump and said, ‘We are getting crushed with gas prices at $1.87. Please go to Saudi Arabia and your friend MBS [Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud], please go to Russia and your friend Vladimir Putin and ask them to reduce production.’”

“So he had a choice to make: Does he help his oil company cronies or does he help keep gas prices low?” Cuban continued. “You already know what he did. He went to support his oil company cronies, went to MBS and Putin and said, please reduce production. That was the day inflation started. And you can track—minute by minute, hour by hour, month by month, year by year, quarter by quarter,” Cuban explained, saying that the gas prices and inflation rates only began going down when that deal ended in 2022.

“So you can take all you want and blame it on the Biden administration. But it started with Donald Trump."

Cuban isn’t lying. In April 2020, Trump publicly called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut back on their oil production because it was hurting the U.S. oil industry, which represents some of his biggest donors. Later that month, Reuters reported that Trump threatened to cut military support to Saudi Arabia if it didn't reduce production and help out his oil tycoon friends.

Since June 2022, as Cuban pointed out, gas prices have dropped from national averages of above $5 per gallon to just over $3. Naturally, this hasn’t stopped Trump from lying and complaining about the economy under President Joe Biden.

The reality is that the Biden-Harris administration has been able to clean up a lot of the Trump administration’s swampy mess, and while Harris continues to offer up policy ideas to further ease the financial burdens Americans face, Trump has only offered up poorly conceived tariff plans that most economists—and even Trump’s richest backer—say would be ruinous for anyone not making millions of dollars.

