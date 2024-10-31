A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump threatens to 'protect' women 'whether the women like it or not'
I just start protecting them. It’s like a magnet. Just protect. I don’t even wait. And when you’re an ex-president, they let you do it.
Harris smacks down Trump for trying to force himself on women voters
Harris was ready to clapback.
Fox News viewers the most open to political violence, new poll shows
Uh-oh.
Whoops: House speaker just admitted Trump's 'agenda' for health care
Here’s your October surprise.
House speaker flip-flops on pledge to kill Obamacare
And here he is trying to clean up his remarks.
Trump almost falls getting into garbage truck, raising questions about his health
A photo stunt that almost turned into a real stunt.
Harris campaign's gripping 'next chapter' ad will give you goosebumps
Inspiration-core.
Republicans are ready to investigate an apostrophe
Laser-focused on the issues.
Cartoon: Spooky Season
Happy (?) Pollaween, everyone.
Trump sugar daddy Musk: Tax cuts for me, ‘hardship’ for thee
And here’s another October surprise.
Nevada Republican wants to ride Big Oil’s money to the Senate
Check out our exclusive reporting here.
Hilarious actress doesn't find anything funny about Trump's racist rally
The “Parks & Recreation” star unleashed it on that hack comic.
