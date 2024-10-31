A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump threatens to 'protect' women 'whether the women like it or not'

I just start protecting them. It’s like a magnet. Just protect. I don’t even wait. And when you’re an ex-president, they let you do it.

Harris smacks down Trump for trying to force himself on women voters

Harris was ready to clapback.

Fox News viewers the most open to political violence, new poll shows

Uh-oh.

Whoops: House speaker just admitted Trump's 'agenda' for health care

Here’s your October surprise.

House speaker flip-flops on pledge to kill Obamacare

And here he is trying to clean up his remarks.

Trump almost falls getting into garbage truck, raising questions about his health

A photo stunt that almost turned into a real stunt.

Harris campaign's gripping 'next chapter' ad will give you goosebumps

Inspiration-core.

Republicans are ready to investigate an apostrophe

Laser-focused on the issues.

Cartoon: Spooky Season

Happy (?) Pollaween, everyone.

Trump sugar daddy Musk: Tax cuts for me, ‘hardship’ for thee

And here’s another October surprise.

Nevada Republican wants to ride Big Oil’s money to the Senate

Check out our exclusive reporting here.

Hilarious actress doesn't find anything funny about Trump's racist rally

The “Parks & Recreation” star unleashed it on that hack comic.

Click here to see more cartoons.