The Justice Department hasn’t been weaponized—but it could be under a second Donald Trump presidency.

In an analysis published Thursday, The New York Times laid out how it could happen. There are loopholes and caveats, but the gist is that it would begin with Trump appointing loyalists to the Justice Department. Some of those loyalists could be family members, whom he appointed to key White House positions during his first term, despite their lack of qualifications (and alleged conflicts of interest).

After appointing his society of yes-men, Trump could “open investigations—or influence them,” the Times writes. He’d achieve this by having his appointees break up oversight to the executive branch from agencies like the FBI or the Department of Justice’s watchdog Office of Inspector General.

These departments were established to be independent. But Trump loyalists could dismantle specific departments, rules, and guidelines that keep White House and DOJ communication separate in an effort “to prevent partisan directives from affecting criminal investigations,” as the Times writes. Like perhaps special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election?

The third step, according to the Times, would be for Trump to steer court cases to favorable federal judges in different states. For example, the report lists Texas as a jurisdiction that has judges with “strong conservative credentials.”

“A judge who is sympathetic to Trump could grant requests from prosecutors for search warrants, which other judges might reject, or deny requests from defense lawyers to exclude questionable evidence,” The New York Times writes. “Such a judge could make a weak case appear stronger and then allow it to go to trial.”

The fourth step would be to appeal rulings that Trump’s side lost, using the federal appeals court, where Trump appointed 54 judges while president. And if needed, rulings could also be appealed to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

“Any step the Supreme Court takes could affect the public’s view of its legitimacy and neutrality—which many Americans already question—especially since the conservative majority of six justices includes three Trump appointees,” The New York Times analysis states.

The rank partisanship of the Supreme Court was already made apparent in its unprecedented July ruling that found the president to have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts.”

The fifth and final step would involve wielding the presidential pardon. A president has constitutional power to pardon whomever he wants. Trump has sworn to pardon—on “day one” in a second term—those convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. In his first term, he pardoned allies including Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone.

But most of this potential plan for a weaponized Justice Department hinges on whether Democrats hold the Senate. If so, they could block appointees or force him to pick moderate options, limiting his ability to effect this plan. However, if Republicans take over the Senate, Trump would face little to no pushback.

Much of the Times’ theory of how Trump could weaponize the government against his rivals bears some resemblance to Project 2025, the authoritarian blueprint for a second Trump presidency. Project 2025 proposes dismantling checks and balances in the executive branch by curtailing the FBI’s anti-disinformation work, reducing oversight by Congress, packing all levels of government with loyalists, and ending policies that keep the DOJ and FBI independent from White House, among others.

The nation’s founding fathers created three separate and equal branches of government in an effort to instill checks and balances and prevent the misuse of power. These separations are inherent to our national interest and the people’s free will in this democracy.