Photos of Republican Rep. Mike Lawler surfaced on Thursday that capture the New York lawmaker in blackface as part of a 2006 Halloween costume meant to depict pop superstar Michael Jackson.

The problematic photos, originally posted on Facebook, were obtained by The New York Times. In them, Lawler can be seen striking an MJ-inspired pose while wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and jeans—with a clearly darkened face.

“When attempting to imitate Michael’s legendary dance moves at a college Halloween party eighteen years ago, the ugly practice of blackface was the furthest thing from my mind,” Lawler said in a statement to Daily Kos. “Let me be clear, this is not that.”

Lawler, a self-described Jackson “super fan,” confirmed the photos were authentic and said the costume was intended to be “the sincerest form of flattery, a genuine homage to one of my childhood idols since I was a little kid trying to moonwalk through my mom's kitchen.”

It should go without saying, but dressing up in blackface has been understood to be a racist and reprehensible act for far longer than the past 18 years. And to defend it by cowering behind pop star fandom is … a choice.

In his statement, Lawler referred to himself as “a student of history” and apologized “for anyone who takes offense to the photo” of him in blackface.

Lawler is currently running for reelection as Democrats seek to retake the Republican-led House this November. His swing seat is in New York’s 17th Congressional District, which President Joe Biden won by over 10 points in 2020. Lawler’s Democratic opponent, Mondaire Jones, is a former congressman—who also happens to be Black.

