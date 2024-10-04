Music legend Bruce Springsteen endorsed the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Posted to his Instagram account, the three-minute video, shot in a diner, features The Boss speaking directly to the camera:

“Hello, I'm Bruce Springsteen. Friends, fans, and the press have asked me who I'm supporting in this most important of elections, and with full knowledge of my opinions—no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens—here's my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance.”

Springsteen, always eloquent, talks about the need for the country to unify under “the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again,” adding, “Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith, and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts."

"Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” Springsteen continues. “His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American."

Springsteen is no stranger to butting heads with conservative politicians. In 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan attempted to co-opt Springsteen’s wildly successful "Born in the U.S.A.” But Springsteen made it clear that the policies and politics of people like Reagan did not jibe with the words and stories Springsteen wrote about in his songs.

Since then, he has been open about his contempt of injustice, pitting himself against police brutality in the song “American Skin (41 Shots),” written about the 1999 killing of an unarmed 23-year-old Guinean student named Amadou Diallo.

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has criticized Donald Trump, either. “The republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone in 2016, saying that Trump’s answers to America’s problems were “fallacious.”

Springsteen’s video ends with his signature humility and eloquence, saying that the values Harris and Walz represent are the same “vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years now.”

“Everybody sees things differently, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I've only got one vote, and it's one of the most precious possessions that I have,” Springsteen says. “That's why, come Nov. 5, I'll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening."

Similar to when Walz found out live on air that megastar Taylor Swift had endorsed his ticket, the vice presidential candidate’s reaction to Springsteen’s endorsement was one of pleasant surprise.

“Wow. As a lifelong fan of The Boss, I couldn't be more honored to have his support,” Walz said in a post on X.

Enjoy this beauty of an endorsement.

