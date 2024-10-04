A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump double standard on full display in New York Times’ latest coverage

To the Times, using a private email server is worse than trying to overturn an election.

GOP House member's blackface was 'a genuine homage' to Michael Jackson

And he is sooooo sorry we saw the pictures.

WTF?! School board installs 'viewing window' in kids’ restroom

Yes, really.

Bruce Springsteen’s endorsement of Harris is as great as his music

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

'A wannabe dictator': Former Trump staffers blast him in new Harris ad

They know the inside scoop.

Trump-loving county clerk gets stiff sentence for 2020 election crimes

Sometimes, just sometimes, the criminal justice system works.

Cartoon: Climate Deniers Tour 2024

“Hand me the paper towels.”

Watch Haley Joel Osment nail JD Vance impression—weirdness included

Take it from Sen. Knows How To Order Food Like A Normal Human Man.

Trump lied about Haitian immigrants. Now he wants to deport them

Since the immigrants are here legally, he’s promising to change the law.

Here are the terrifying ways Trump could weaponize the DOJ

It’s dangerously plausible.

Trump seethes as Liz Cheney joins hundreds of Republicans for Harris

Good.



