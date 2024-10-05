Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance have been ramping up their violent and racist rhetoric against Haitian Americans and the nation of Haiti, which shouldn’t surprise anyone as Trump sounds more and more like the dictators he admires and seeks to emulate. He is often mentioned in connection with past and present fascist European leaders like Adolf Hitler and Viktor Orban, but when it comes to sheer mendacity and obsession with race, Trump resembles a historic figure much closer to home: Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo.

In last week’s Caribbean Matters, we examined a shared history between the U.S. and Haiti. But we should also be aware of a horrific episode at the hands of a U.S.-backed dictator who used racism and scapegoating to murder innocents. This week is the anniversary of the Trujillo-ordered October 1937 slaughter of thousands of Haitians in the Dominican Republic, which has been called “The Parsley Massacre.”

Violent rhetoric targeting immigrants has consequences. We see it now in the threats against Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, whose members are living in fear after Trump and Vance amplified hoaxes and lies about them stealing and eating domestic pets. Let us never forget that this kind of rhetoric has frequently escalated into genocides. While most readers are probably familiar with genocides that have taken place in Europe or in the United States historically against Native Americans, rarely is the horrific story of what happened in the Dominican Republic a part of our school curricula.

SamePassage has this description in an article titled “The Forgotten Genocide: Remembering the Parsley Massacre.”

In the annals of 20th-century history, countless acts of brutality and violence have been etched into our collective memory. However, among these horrific events, some have been relegated to the shadows of obscurity, their victims forgotten and their stories left untold. One such event is the Parsley Massacre, a harrowing chapter in the history of the Dominican Republic and Haiti that remains one of the least-remembered acts of genocide of the last century. The Parsley Massacre, also known as the Haitian Massacre, took place in early October 1937, when as many as 20,000 Haitians were brutally murdered in the Dominican Republic on the orders of the dictator Rafael Trujillo. This atrocity, fueled by deep-seated anti-Haitian sentiment, was a dark and tragic episode that has long been shrouded in silence and denial. Trujillo, a ruthless and oppressive ruler, instigated an environment of fear and xenophobia, perpetuating a narrative that excluded ethnic Haitians from becoming part of “the Dominican melting pot.” His regime actively fostered animosity towards Haitians and created an atmosphere of intolerance and discrimination that ultimately led to the mass slaughter of innocent men, women, and children.

This short seven-minute video from GigaFails tells the story.

From the Giga Fails video notes:

In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the tragic events of the Parsley Massacre, a dark chapter in the intertwined history of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Join us as we explore the causes, devastating effects, and lingering impact of this harrowing event that unfolded in 1937 under the orders of U.S.-backed Dominican dictator President Rafael Trujillo. Discover the complex persona of Trujillo, a leader who projected an image of the Dominican Republic as a White, Hispanic society, despite his own mixed-race background and having a Haitian grandparent. Unveil the depths of Trujillo's prejudice as we discuss his deliberate efforts to distance himself from his Haitian heritage, including the use of pancake make-up to lighten his skin. Witness the heart-wrenching details of the Parsley Massacre, where over 20,000 Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian descent were brutally executed, leaving behind a trail of unimaginable violence and devastation. Hear the stories of survivors and the lasting impact this tragedy had on the Haitian community. Join us as we examine the historical context, the intricate relationship between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and the lasting consequences of this dark period. Explore the haunting belief that the Dajabòn River serves as a resting place for the souls of the victims, symbolizing the depth of the tragedy that unfolded. Through in-depth analysis and powerful storytelling, we aim to shed light on this often overlooked chapter of history and emphasize the importance of remembrance, understanding, and the pursuit of justice. Join us on this journey of uncovering the truth behind the Parsley Massacre and its profound implications for both nations.

BioGraphics takes a deeper dive into Trujillo’s history and how he served as a role model for future dictators. While watching this video, I couldn’t help but think of Project 2025, Trump’s dictatorial aspirations, and what that portends for many of us who are Black, POC, or immigrants (to name just a few possible targets) should he prevail in the November presidential election.

The right’s rhetoric around Haitians “eating the dogs” and cats has become the subject of jokes, memes, and editorial cartoons. But as a person who can be targeted simply because I’m not white-skinned, I don’t find it a laughing matter.

On Sept. 22, The Guardian published an editorial titled “The Guardian view on Trump’s attacks on migrants: smirking racism is no less dangerous.”

There is a humanitarian crisis involving Haitians and, despite JD Vance’s lies, it isn’t in Ohio. It’s in Haiti itself, where violence has reached terrifying levels. Five children a week are killed and injured and almost 5 million people – about half the population – face acute hunger. Little wonder families flee. Most of the 15,000 Haitian immigrants in the town of Springfield are in the US through the temporary protected status (TPS) granted to them because of the turmoil in their own country. Now they face fresh danger thanks to the vicious and baseless lies of Donald Trump’s campaign. In his debate with Kamala Harris, Mr Trump declared that “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats.” He had picked up on his running mate Mr Vance’s slanders on X that “pets [have been] abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country”. These were claims first spread by far-right groups and neo-Nazis. Promoting them had predictable results. Hospitals, schools and government buildings have been forced to close after bomb threats. The town as a whole has been endangered, though of course the Haitian population – or those who might be mistaken for them – are most at risk. Some say they are living in constant fear, and are too scared to leave their homes.

Isaac Chotiner explored the current fiasco in Ohio for The New Yorker in “The Historical Precedents to Trump’s Attacks on Haitian Immigrants.”

An expert on white nationalism explains how such demonizing rhetoric incubates and spreads—and what sets this particular episode apart. During last week’s Presidential debate, Donald Trump brought up a fake Internet rumor about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, abducting and eating pets. Later in the week, he promised to do “large deportations” in Springfield and accused Haitian immigrants of “destroying” the city. After news organizations debunked the claim, Trump’s running mate, the Ohio senator J. D. Vance, told CNN, “The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes. If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.” (There are currently some twelve to twenty thousand Haitian immigrants in Springfield, the majority of whom arrived legally; they came largely at the request of groups like the local Chamber of Commerce, which were struggling with job vacancies and a declining population.) To better understand Trump’s rhetoric and its precedents in American history, I spoke by phone with Kathleen Belew, an associate professor of history at Northwestern University, who’s an expert on white nationalism. (She is also the author of the book “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”) During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed what makes Trump’s specific attack so disturbing, how America has dealt with previous panics about immigrants, and how much the white-nationalist movement is dependent on Trump’s political success.

I’ll close with a poem entitled “Parsley” by Ohio’s Rita Dove, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. poet laureate at the Library of Congress.

I’m interested to hear where or when you first learned about the Parsley Massacre and Trujillo. Please join me for discussion in the comments section below, and for our weekly Caribbean News Roundup.