It’s true: Generation X is pretty Trumpy. But why?

Responding to the age breakdowns for an Arizona poll conducted by HighGround on behalf of local news outlet Arizona’s Family, someone on X pondered that very question:

First of all, a poll that gives you decimal points for demographic breakdowns—like this one does for age groups—is misleading you in how accurate it is, and it’s a sign of an amateur pollster. But aside from that, is there validity in the numbers?

In 2020, the presidential exit polls for Arizona broke down as such:

18-29: Joe Biden +31

30-44: Donald Trump +4

45-64: Biden +11

65+: Trump +1

That is actually surprisingly different than the national results:

18-29: Biden +24

30-44: Biden +6

45-64: Trump +1

65+: Trump +5

In many ways, the HighGround poll is a better result for Democrats than Arizona’s 2020 exit polls, though the age groups are slightly different between the two. Still, the HighGround poll and the national exit-poll results bring us back to the original question: Why is Gen X so Republican?

Members of Gen X were born between 1965 and 1980, according to the Pew Research Center. That means they’re between 43 and 59 today. As you might notice, those ages don’t quite match up to the HighGround poll or the exit polls. It’s a caveat to keep in mind, but the age groups line up closely enough to note that there is a marked difference between Gen X and millennials. So what happened?

One theory is represented by this chart: leaded gasoline.

That chart, which comes from this article by data journalist Christopher Ingraham, is based on a study estimating that “over 170 million Americans alive today were exposed to high-lead levels in early childhood, several million of whom were exposed to five-plus times the current reference level. Our estimates allow future work to plan for the health needs of these Americans and to inform estimation of the true contributions of lead exposure to population health. We estimate population-level effects on IQ loss and find that lead is responsible for the loss of 824,097,690 IQ points as of 2015.”

As an NBC News article about the study notes, “Certain cohorts were more affected than others. For people born in the 1960s and the 1970s, when leaded gas consumption was skyrocketing, the IQ loss was estimated to be up to 6 points and for some, more than 7 points. Exposure to it came primarily from inhaling auto exhaust.”

Of course, that time range matches up to Gen X. (Leaded gas wasn’t banned until 1996.)

Though a recent study found that liberal political beliefs correlate with higher intelligence, there isn’t a scientific consensus on how IQ—a sketchy means of measuring intelligence—is associated with partisan identification and voting patterns.

The lack of a scientific consensus doesn’t mean we don’t have circumstantial evidence, of course. Take Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who over the weekend was still claiming that “they” could control the weather.

She was born in 1974.

I jest. Kinda.

But there’s another theory of why Gen X is so Trumpy, and we can call it the “Alex P. Keaton theory,” after the fictional Ronald Reagan-loving character portrayed by Michael J. Fox in the TV show “Family Ties.” This theory holds that a generation’s political leanings are shaped by the most impactful president of those times.

Silent Generation: 1928-1945

Iconic president: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Boomers: 1946-1964

Iconic president: John F. Kennedy

Gen X: 1965-1980

Iconic president: Ronald Reagan

Millennials: 1981-1996

Iconic president: Barack Obama

Zoomers: 1997-2012

Iconic president: Donald Trump … Uh oh.

This theory explains why the boomers, Gen-Xers, and millennials vote the way they do. As for the Silent Generation being more Republican—well, the world has vastly changed since their formative years, and many of those ancestral Democrats became Republicans after the civil rights movement.

As for the Zoomers, they are largely liberal leaning, but there are warning signs among young men. The incredible diversity of this generation should counteract some of the pernicious effects of the MAGA movement, but our growing gender gap between men and women and their voting preferences isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

So did we answer the question? Why is Gen X so Trumpy? It’s either Ronald Reagan’s fault or leaded gasoline’s fault. Or both.

Let’s say both.

