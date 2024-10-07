Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” morning show, expressed concern on Monday morning that if women hear a recent interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, they may decide to vote for her in the presidential election.
Over the weekend, Harris gave an interview to “Call Her Daddy,” which the Associated Press reports is “the most-listened-to podcast for women,” with millions of fans.
During an interview with a Republican strategist, Earhardt said the interview was a problem.
“If you don’t know the issues, you really think, ‘Okay, she’s selling herself, she’s talking about women’s rights and how Donald Trump has stacked the court with all these conservative justices’—and if you’re a woman listening to that podcast and you don’t know how progressive she is, you might vote for her,” Earhardt said.