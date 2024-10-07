Race science is the long-debunked racist notion that certain negative human traits are inherent to one race over another. In the United States, this was one of the justifications used to keep Black people as slaves.

Trump’s most recent argument echoes the claim he made in December 2023 when he said that immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of the United States.

False arguments that Jewish people were “poisoning” blood were perhaps most infamously used by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime to justify the mass murder of millions of people in the Holocaust.

Trump has also promoted the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory, which argues that Latino immigrants are being allowed into the U.S. to vote and replace white people.

Trump’s time in the presidency was marked by numerous policies attacking immigrants, along with harsh rhetoric about migrant populations. Trump put in place a policy of family separation, in which migrant children were ripped away from their families. He also enacted severe restrictions on travel between the U.S. and countries with large Muslim populations, effectively the Muslim ban he had campaigned on during the 2016 election cycle.

Most notoriously, Trump sought to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. While Trump originally claimed that Mexico would pay for it, wall construction during his administration cost taxpayers billions and the structure was not completed and did not severely impede travel.

Trump’s past race-science rhetoric has been criticized by Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It is language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler,” Harris told MSNBC in December. “I think it’s just critically important that we remind each other, including our children, that the true measure of the strength of a leader is based not on who they beat down, but who they lift up.”