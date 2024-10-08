A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Fox News host warns that listening to Harris might make you like her

Oh, no. Not that.

Why is Gen X so Trumpy?

Two possible reasons stand out.

Harris nails '60 Minutes' interview Trump was too afraid to do

So much for that right-wing narrative of her “hiding” from the press …

Oh great, now Melania Trump has thoughts on abortion

Don’t buy her performative pro-choice perfume ad from the ‘90s.

'Fight for your life': Election workers are terrified of Trump

Unfortunately, they have many reasons to be.

House speaker bashes Biden’s hurricane response while doing nothing

Republican Mike Johnson delivers his call to inaction.

Cartoon: Tipping the seesaw

“I’m trying! I’m trying!”

Trump ramps up racism with vile conspiracy theory about genetics

Apparently, he’s testing out some pro-eugenics messaging.

Trump stooge reportedly gets ejected from campaign a second time

It happens to the worst of us.

Sally Field reveals chilling story of her own illegal abortion at 17

“PLEASE. WE CAN’T GO BACK!!” the star wrote.

How the Trump Bible grift spells danger for public schools

It’s the latest in a hard-right push.

Here's a reminder of how bad Trump is at handling disasters

Think you remember them all? Think again.

