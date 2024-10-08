Vice President Kamala Harris took Donald Trump to task for parroting multiple lies about the federal response to Hurricane Helene during her Tuesday appearance on “The View.” The Democratic presidential nominee also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for inserting politics into the response to Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 storm set to strike his state on Wednesday.

“It is the height of irresponsibility, and frankly, callousness,” Harris said in reference to Trump’s lying about the hurricane response. “Lives are literally at stake right now.”

Noting that she visited families in North Carolina affected by the storm and met a woman whose husband had been killed, Harris added, “We’re talking about real human beings and their lives.”

Harris said that Trump’s lies are part of a consistent behavior pattern.

“He puts himself before the needs of others,” she said. “I fear that he really lacks empathy, on a very basic level.”

“The View” is hosted by an all-woman panel and targets female viewers. Harris’ appearance on the daytime talk show is part of her campaign’s media blitz, which also includes recent interviews on “60 Minutes,” “The Howard Stern Show,” and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” along with others.

The string of carefully curated interviews seems to be making some on the right nervous. Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt complained on Tuesday that Harris’ appearance on the very popular podcast “Call Her Daddy” could lead to women liking Harris and voting for her.

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Sept. 26 and caused widespread devastation in the Southeast. Since then, Trump has lied repeatedly about President Joe Biden, saying he hasn’t communicated with the governor of Georgia, exhibited anti-Republican bias in the storm response, and spent relief money on immigrants—among other made-up allegations.

Many of the lies spread by the Republican presidential nominee can be traced to right-wing media sources like Fox News, who have in turn amplified Trump’s unfounded allegations.

Meanwhile, as Florida braces for another natural disaster, DeSantis reportedly refused to take a call from Harris Monday about the approaching hurricane. An aide told NBC News the call was refused because it “seemed political.” DeSantis later claimed he was “not aware” a call had been made.

When she was asked about the back-and-forth, Harris noted that she has spoken to governors from both parties as part of the Biden administration’s response to the storms.

“Obviously this is not an issue that is about partisanship or politics for certain leaders, but maybe it is for others,” Harris commented. She noted that the severity of storms like Helene and Milton highlight the need for officials at the federal, state, and local levels to work cohesively in response.

“He’ll take your call when you’re president,” co-host Ana Navarro remarked. Harris replied, “And when I’m president I will continue to call him to see what he needs for help.”

The White House has said the Biden administration is “sparing no resource” to help the communities dealing with the hurricanes and their aftermath. Biden deployed active duty military members to assist National Guard units and other federal emergency response personnel, approved millions in federal disaster aid, and has devoted federal resources to restoring power, reestablishing communication, and making road repairs.

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.